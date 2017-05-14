Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Shaler girls lacrosse enjoys itself in season of growth

Josh Rizzo | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Alexa Mellis and Shaler's Abigail Juzwick compete on May 10, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Rachel Jarman and Shaler's Kara Jans compete on May 10, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Lauren Juncal looks to shoot against Shaler's Claire Truscott on May 10, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Kara Jans moves up field against Pine-Richland on May 10, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Marina Miller looks to get around Shaler'a Kara Jans on May 10, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Mackenzie Romac and Pine-Richland's Megan Lieberman compete on May 10, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Ashley Warren looks to get around Pine-Richland's Megan Lieberman on May 10, 2017, at Shaler.

Mackenzie Romac wanted to improve by emulating her teammates on the Shaler girls lacrosse team. The freshman felt to adapt to varsity play, she would need assistance.

“I think watching how my teammates look at lacrosse and how they viewed it and working together helped me,” Romac said. “It's hard to explain. I wanted to see all the looks and the view the field how they see it.”

Entering Monday's WPIAL Class AAA playoff game against Peters Township, Romac felt her team's vision had come together. Results of the playoff game were unavailable for this edition.

Making the playoffs will help Shaler continue to improve. Romac was looking forward to the extra practices and at least one more game.

“I think we're looking forward to spending time together,” she said.

While Shaler (9-8, 5-7 Section 3) has lost three of its last four games, the Titans showed improvement during the second half of section play.

Shaler, which lost to Seneca Valley, 15-8, on April 5, fell 11-10 in the team's second meeting May 1.

“We clicked better as a team,” senior Shannon O'Leary said. “Everyone's touching the ball and getting back on defense. It's becoming the system we need it to be.”

Making the playoffs was a strong showing for Shaler. The Titans had to adjust to the district's realignment, which was based on enrollment instead of the Division I/II system.

It was the season like this for Shaler since it finished 2-11 in 2008, when the WPIAL had one division.

The Titans have been getting things done with efficient defense. Shaler concedes 9.65 goals per game, which is 18th best among the 47 WPIAL lacrosse programs.

On offense, the Titans have produced 9.88 goals per game.

O'Leary said Shaler worked on improving on offense by being patient.

“Everyone should try and touch it and make good cuts,” O'Leary said. “If we see one person open, pass it right away. Take good shots we know have a good chance of going in. Utilizing drive and dumps.”

What helped Shaler settle in was a lighthearted approach, something missing during a 2-4 start.

But when everyone got on the same page, the Titans started to make strides.

“We got a little serious with it and got anxious,” Romac said. “Having fun helps us win.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

