Other High School Sports

Shaler boys lacrosse ready for 1st playoff trip in 5 years

Josh Rizzo | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 7:42 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

When the Shaler boys lacrosse team held its end-of-the-season banquet last Saturday, it was a little premature. For the first time in five years, the Titans qualified for the playoffs.

Shaler will have a stiff test for its opener, facing Shady Side Academy Tuesday on the road.

Results from the game were unavailable for this edition.

Not having the season over before the banquet was a nice change.

“It feels great. The spirits are up on the team,” senior midfielder Quinn Colwell said. “At the banquet, everyone was having fun and bonding.”

Colwell and his teammates forced a three-way tie atop Section 3-AAA by beating North Hills, 9-7, on April 26. The Titans (5-13, 2-4) finished tied with Sewickley Academy and Butler. Shaler beat Butler, 10-9, on April 4 for the first time since 2015.

“It was huge,” Shaler first-year coach Bill Wightman said. “One thing when I applied for this position and I went through the interview process, I told the hiring committee was I thought we could compete for a playoff spot. I thought we had enough talent and enough kids on this team with a good attitude to make the playoffs.”

Mental resolve turned out to be vital for the Titans. Shaler lost four starters, including Liam Weaver, who was leading the team with 17 goals and eight assists.

“I really think the fact we had to deal with so many injuries throughout the year (was a challenge),” Wightman said. “We had to overcome and not get down on themselves. We moved up five kids from JV, and they developed throughout the year. We've been able to develop younger guys for the future.”

Those growing pains showed up early in the season. The Titans opened up by losing seven of their first eight games.

“We started season pretty good against Fox Chapel, and when we got to harder teams people started to lose focus,” Colwell said. “I tried to build the team back up, I decided to step up and help put shots in the back of the net.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

