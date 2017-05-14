The Herald spotlight athlete: Fox Chapel's Mikayla D'Cunha

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mikayla D'Cunha, a senior at Fox Chapel, helped the lacrosse team finish 18-0 in the regular season. She plays attack and last week scored a goal and had an assist against Freeport and scored twice against Shady Side Academy. She also played soccer. She will attend the University of Wisconsin in the fall and major in kinesiology and also play club lacrosse. For her efforts, she is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you pick?

Ellen DeGeneres, Carrie Underwood and Sophia Bush.

What TV show makes you want to change channels?

“SpongeBob SquarePants.”

What's your favorite fast food joint?

Wendy's.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Ice cream, chocolate milk and broccoli.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Run, hang out with my friends and travel.

What is your favorite TV show?

“One Tree Hill.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Spaghetti, roasted vegetables, Goldfish crackers and ice cream.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Cheez-Its and Goldfish crackers.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Fish.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

St. Lucia.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“A Walk to Remember.”

If you could go somewhere you've never been, where would you go?

Belize.

Who would be your dream date?

Justin Bieber.

People would be surprised to know that you?

Love to read.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.