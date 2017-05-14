Herald roundup: SSA track athletes set several school records

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shady Side Academy girls track team spent the last week of the regular season setting some new school records.

On April 26, the 400-meter relay team broke the school record at the Section 7 championship meet at Freeport High School. The previous record was set in 2009, but was broken by Crosby Deliman, Elizabeth Harper, Jordyn Harris and Gabby White.

At the Pine-Richland Invitational on May 5, they broke it again with a time of 51.21.

On the same day, Lindsey Grune broke the school's 37-year old high jump record when she jumped 5 feet, 3.75 inches and also took first place.

On May 9, at the West Mifflin Last Chance meet, the 400 relay team did it again, setting a new record of 50.96.

Also, Jeanne Lauer broke the school's previous 800 record set back in 2012 as she ran a 2:23.24. Crosby Deliman also broke the school's previous triple jump record with a jump of 34-6.5.

SSA coach Paul Bodnarchuk was impressed with the efforts.

“So looking back at it, in the span of two weeks from the Freeport meet to the Pine-Richland Invitational to the meet at West Mifflin High School, the girls broke the 400-meter relay record three times, and we also set records in the high jump the 800-meter record and the triple jump,” he said.

Girls lacrosse

Katie Lundberg's first season as coach of the Fox Chapel girls lacrosse team couldn't have been better scripted. The Foxes reeled off two more wins last week to finish with a perfect regular season record heading into the playoffs.

The Foxes walloped Freeport, 22-2, on May 9 and then edged rival Shady Side Academy, 9-8, on May 10 to move to 18-0.

In the Freeport game, Kate Goodwin led the barrage with five goals and two assists, while Meg McCrady and Margaux Essey each scored four goals with an assist apiece. Marissa Hardiman had three goals, followed by Sloan Rost with a pair of goals and an assist, Mary Ellis with a goal and two assists, Mikayla D'Cunha and Megan Botos each with a goal and an assist, Ali Wessell with two assists, Caroline Smith with a goal and Makenna Blazer with an assist. Makenzie Miller had two saves.

Against SSA, Goodwin, McCrady and D'Cunha all scored twice with Wessell, Hardiman and Rost also scoring. Ellis picked up a pair of assists and Rost had one with Miller making four saves.

“The girls worked very hard to achieve an undefeated season,” Lundberg said. “Now, we've got to put that behind us and focus on the WPIAL playoffs. One of our strengths has been working as a team. The girls realize that they've got to play a complete game every time they step onto the field or the season will end.”

Boys tennis

The Section 3-AAA doubles championships were held May 9. Shady Side Academy's Naman Dua and Tanay Kumta claimed the crown with a 6-4, 6-4 sweep of Fox Chapel's Neil Bencherif and Jared Nord. In the consolation match, SSA's Clayton Guyaux teamed up with Luke Ulman to post a 6-1, 6-3 win over FC's Karsten Lagerquist and Jay Kashyap. All four teams qualified for the WPIAL tournament Thursday and Friday.

Dua and Kumta received a bye in the first round while Bencherif and Nord swept past Michael Stock and Chris Montgomery of Penn-Trafford, 10-3. Lagerquist and Kashyap fell in a tight match to Ryan Farrell and Miguel Ascencio of Peters Township, 11-10 (8-6). Guyaux and Ulman lost to North Allegheny's Richard Hofmann and Ivan Voinov, 10-3.

Dua and Kumta lost their quarterfinal matchup due to injury default, while Bencherif and Nord dropped a 10-8 decision to Ian McCabe and Sam Bellini of Mt. Lebanon.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.