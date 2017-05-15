Offense shines for Franklin Regional girls lacrosse

The Franklin Regional girls lacrosse team exhibited a high-powered offense during the regular season.

The Panthers (15-2) finished in a tie for first place in Section 1-2A with Oakland Catholic, outscoring the opposition 254-72.

“The team's top strength is the ability to move the ball,” coach Eric Barnabei said earlier this season. “We can be unbeatable when this is executed flawlessly.”

Franklin Regional started 11-0 in 2017. After a 13-12 nonsection loss to Hampton, the Panthers won four of their final five games.

“We had a loss against Oakland Catholic this past week, which really was an eye-opener for the girls,” FR assistant coach Kayla Platt said. “It caused us to be co-section champs with (Oakland Catholic). I feel like the girls needed this loss to make them stronger as a team.”

Franklin Regional received a first-round bye in the WPIAL playoffs and was scheduled to play a quarterfinal Wednesday. The game ended after the deadline for this week's edition.

“Regardless of the outcome, this has been a great season for Franklin Regional girls lacrosse,” Platt said.

FR's starting lineup consists of senior Danielle Hodowanec, junior Angie Giannangeli and freshman Noelle Boyd at midfield; senior Anna Stephens, senior Silvia Bononi, junior Francesca Giacchino and sophomore Courtney Giles at the attack positions; senior Meghan Callahan, juniors Leah Myers and Grace Scherpereel, and freshman Christina Hodowanec on defense; with senior Maria Cefola at goaltender.

Junior defender Julia Kukalis suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Panthers' first section game against Oakland Catholic.

Lauren Callahan, a freshman attacker; Elissa Novelli, a sophomore attacker; Hannah Turacy, a junior midfielder; and Halen Lauer, a freshman midfielder, are FR's top reserves.

Stephens is the fifth — and last — family member to compete in lacrosse at Franklin Regional. She has led the Panthers in scoring for three consecutive years, scoring 63, 78 and 73 goals, and has accounted for 240 career goals. Stephens also registered 30 assists and 25 ground balls this season.

“I'm very proud of our season. We have come a long way over the past (few) years, and we have had a good run this season,” said Stephens, who has a 3.7 GPA and will play at Duquesne, where she plans to study business.

Franklin Regional qualified for the WPIAL Division I playoffs last year as the fourth-place team in section play. It was the Panthers' first playoff appearance since 2011.

FR went 9-7 in 2016, improving from 5-9-1 in 2015.

“Our expectations are to hopefully make it far in the playoffs,” Stephens said, “but we will see because anything could happen. The WPIAL title is definitely a hope for our team. It would be awesome if we could go all the way to win it this year.”

Stephens, Danielle Hodowanec, Cefola and Bononi are the Panthers captains. Hodowanec, who has 119 career goals; Cefalo, an Academic All-American; and Stephens are fourth-year varsity players. All three were selected for the U19 national team last year.

“I am impressed with the leadership quality from our captains,” Barnabei said. “We may have the strongest midfield line in our division, along with the top scoring attack player with Anna. We have perhaps the best goalie, along with a veteran defense. Maria is the best goalie in the league and (the best goalie) that has come through the FR girls program.”

Cefola made 117 saves this season. She has a 4.2 GPA and plans to attend Chatham, where she will play lacrosse and double major in early childhood education and K-12 environmental science. She hopes to earn a master's degree in special education in four years.

“I knew our team would perform well this year,” Cefalo said. “We finally had all of the pieces we needed to succeed: skill, heart and numbers. That being said, we have gone above and beyond all expectations I had. I believe that after a few tough losses, we have finally figured out all that we need to do to succeed in the WPIAL playoffs this year.

“My expectations for the playoffs are high. I know we have what it takes. Our coaches know we have what it takes, and everyone on the team knows what it takes to make it all the way. We have always had an incredibly talented group of players on the lacrosse team for as long as I have played. What sets this year apart from the past several years is the unity within the team. Skill can only take a team so far, but the connection we have is what is really going to be the deciding factor.”

Danielle Hodowanec finished with 56 goals, 117 draw controls and 56 ground balls this season, and she scored her 100th career goal in the Hampton game.

Giannangeli ended up with 38 goals and 44 ground balls. Bononi totaled 37 goals and 40 assists, and Giacchino chipped in 26 goals. Christina Hodowanec also had 41 ground balls.

Franklin Regional scored in double figures in all but one game this season and averaged close to 15 goals.

Defensively, FR allowed just 4.2 goals per contest. The Panthers shut out two opponents, limited two teams to one goal and gave up two goals in three other games.

“Our biggest (team) strength is our midfield, by far,” Cefola said. “The three girls that run it work exceptionally well together, and they push everyone else to perform. Without our center, Danielle Hodowanec, controlling nearly 90 percent of the draws in any given game, our offense would not be able to shine the way it has.”

