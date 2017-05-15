Franklin Regional boys lacrosse revels in turnaround

The Franklin Regional boys lacrosse team is on a mission this year to “change how the WPIAL looks at us,” said Tommy Keifer, one of the senior captains.

“We have high expectations for ourselves, and we are looking forward to show everyone what we've got,” Keifer said. “From last year to this year, it's been a big change for us, and we want to leave everything we have out on the field.”

The four senior captains — Logan Miller, Nick Hodowanec, Keifer and Jack Wohlin — have been playing together since middle school. It was this leadership, said Wohlin, that prompted much of the success this year.

“I thought a lot of it was our senior leadership,” Wohlin said. “Our seniors this year played, I think, better than any other time I've been in high school, and we really led the team and pushed everyone else forward with us.”

Also, with new coaches, something clicked. The team is 5-2 in section 2-AAA and 8-7 overall. Keifer attributes the improvement from 2-12 last year to a change in mentality.

“We had a little bit of a rough season last year that didn't go our way,” Keifer said. “Our coaches this year have been really instrumental in how we've practiced and our attitude towards every day. Our attitude and that winning mentality is what I think we needed to get our goals accomplished.”

The season didn't start well for the Panthers as they lost three games by one goal each. Two of those losses came in overtime to Bethel Park and Hampton.

“Those were all right in a row,” coach Justin Meenan said. “And especially in overtime they were tough losses that you just have to swallow at times. It is just a bounce one way or the other at that point.”

But the team started pulling together thanks to hard work and strong defensive play from first-year players, Meenan said.

“Our defense as a whole is all relatively first-year starters. They all really stepped up,” Meenan said. “I thought the team definitely worked hard and got better throughout the season. There was certainly some adversity throughout the season, but overall I think we ended up in a pretty good spot to have a good playoff run.”

Wohlin is confident in his team's chances this postseason, pointing to faceoff specialist Hodowanec as to one of the reasons why.

“(Hodowanec) has done a really good job this year and came out against some of the best faceoff guys in the WPIAL and just completely annihilated them,” Wohlin said. “I think our team can hang with anyone in the whole WPIAL.”

