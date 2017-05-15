Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Thomas Jefferson volleyball players earn all-section nod

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 15, 2017, 6:03 p.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

Five members of the Thomas Jefferson boys volleyball squad have been named either first- or second-team all-section for the 2017 season.

Senior setter Dan Francis and junior middle hitters Logan Burnsworth and Dan Jordan were honored as first-team selections.

Senior outside hitters Tommy Campbell and Rocco Kempa were second-team picks.

“Most of our strength this year was in the middle with Dan Jordan and Logan Burnsworth, which drew most teams to double-block them,” said Francis, who also was named first-team all-section last year.

“But we also have Tommy Campbell hitting outside, who is very athletic and capable of putting the ball down for us. And Rocco Kempa has been a reliable passer while also being a power outside/right-side hitter and blocker.”

Ryan David, a junior libero for the Jaguars, was an honorable-mention selection on the all-section team.

Thomas Jefferson challenged for the Section 3 title in Class AA this season but finished runner-up to South Park.

“We've had a good year,” Francis said. “Our first goal was to win the section, but with South Park's talented returning players, they were able to stop us. We ended up in second place, and now we are ready for the WPIAL (playoffs).

“I believe we are capable of going to the championships this year. We've competed with many talented teams, even some being Class AAA, which leads me to believe we can fight our way to the top.”

Francis plans to attend Penn State Behrend in the fall and will major in business management.

He also hopes to land a position on the Lions' volleyball team.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

