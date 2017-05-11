A-K Valley roundup: Freeport falls to Serra on senior night
The Freeport baseball team celebrated senior night Thursday at Kelly Automotive Park in Butler, but WPIAL Class 2A power Serra Catholic was able to celebrate a nonsection win over the Yellowjackets.
The Eagles (19-1) used a six-run fourth inning to extend a close advantage en route to a 10-5 victory. Serra has scored 10 or more runs in 16 of its 19 wins.
James Flemm went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs batted in to lead Freeport (12-7), while Matt Charlton added a double.
Nate Piontka fronted the Serra attack with two doubles, a single and two RBIs.
Armstrong 4, Burrell 2 — The Bucs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the homestanding River Hawks (12-8) rallied for a nonsection victory. Dean Edwards and Tanner Spohn tallied run-scoring singles in the first. Luke Virag doubled and scored the first run for Burrell (9-7). All four Armstrong runs were unearned off of four Burrell errors.