Alle-Kiski Valley sports lookahead: May 15-20

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MONDAY

Highlands softball (5-10) eked its way into the playoffs, but that lack of buzz might work in its favor against No. 4 seed and Section 3 champion Ambridge (10-3) in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs at 3 p.m. at Hampton.

• Burrell (7-7) and Freeport (10-4) softball hope a strong section served them well as preparation for Class AAA first-round matchups. The Bucs meet McGuffey (7-11) at 5 p.m. at North Allegheny. The Yellowjackets square off with Steel Valley (10-7) at 5 p.m. at Fox Chapel.

TUESDAY

Fans of Alle-Kiski Valley diamond sports might want to head over to North Allegheny High School, where Deer Lakes baseball (13-5) meets McGuffey (7-13) at 4 p.m. in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs, and where Kiski Area softball (11-4) will look to continue a storybook season in its WPIAL Class 5-A first-round game against Montour (12-7) at 7 p.m.

• Freeport supporters will hope for a pair of winners, as the baseball team (12-7) plays Ringgold (12-5) at 4 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs, and the boys lacrosse team makes its WPIAL Class AA debut against Chartiers Valley at 6 p.m. at Bethel Park.

• Also in action in softball are Apollo-Ridge (9-3), St. Joseph (9-4) and Riverview (8-6), which enter first-round matchups.

WEDNESDAY

Burrell (9-7) and Springdale baseball (5-9) will get a chance to watch each other, as both head to Seneca Valley for first-round WPIAL playoff games. The Dynamos meet Sewickley Academy (10-5) in Class A action at 2 p.m., and the Bucs follow with a game against New Brighton (7-8) in Class AAA at 4:30 p.m.

• Valley baseball (7-10), in the midst of a breakthrough season, squares off against Section 3 co-champ Brownsville (12-3) in the WPIAL Class AAA first round at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant.

• Deer Lakes softball (13-1), owner of the No. 3 seed in Class AAA, will begin its pursuit of a WPIAL title in the quarterfinals, where it meets the winner of the first-round game between Avonworth (9-5) and Waynesburg (9-8).

• If Burrell and Freeport softball win first-round games Monday, they'll advance to meet Class AAA No. 1 seed Ellwood City (15-0) and No. 2 seed South Park (15-2), respectively.

THURSDAY

WPIAL titles come into play at Baldwin High School, which hosts the Class AAA and Class AA track and field individual championships. The meet also will help coaches gauge whether the WPIAL's new qualifier system better serves the athletes.

• In softball, Leechburg (13-2) opens its postseason as the No. 4 seed in Class A and will play the winner of the first-round matchup between Union (12-3) and California (5-11).

— Bill West