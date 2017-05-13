A-K Valley high school notebook: WPIAL track and field rankings have local look

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The final WPIAL track and field rankings of the season had a distinct Alle-Kiski Valley feel, with local athletes claiming the top time or distance in 13 events heading into Thursday's WPIAL individual championships at Baldwin.

Burrell's senior tandem of Nikki Scherer and Lizzie Weimer lead the way. Scherer, a WPIAL champion in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore and the 200 last season, holds the No. 1 ranking in the 100 (11.94 seconds), 200 (24.21) and 400 (55.62). Weimer heads into the meet as the favorite to win a third consecutive gold medal in the shot put, where she ranks first with a distance of 43 feet, 4 inches, and discus (135-8).

Apollo-Ridge senior Dillon Butz also has the top seed in a pair of events: the boys Class AA 200 (22.38) and 400 (50.42).

Other top seeds from the A-K Valley include Freeport freshman Sidney Shemanski in the girls Class AA 800 (2 minutes, 20.01 seconds), Freeport senior Rob Reichenbaugh in the boys Class AA 800 (1:57.30), Valley junior Darius Johnson in the boys Class AA high jump (6-6) and Riverview junior Adam Walker in the boys Class AA pole vault (13-6).

The Burrell girls 400 relay and Freeport boys 3,200 relay also rank first in their events.

Forever Young

Leechburg senior Lexie Young will carry on the family tradition when she joins the Carlow softball team next season.

Both of Young's older sisters, Kaysie and Kenzie, played softball at Carlow. Kaysie Young graduated in 2014, and Kenzie will graduate this week. Provided Lexie Young plays all four seasons for the Celtics, a Young sibling will have been on the roster for 11 consecutive years.

Lexie Young leads Leechburg (13-2), the No. 4 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs, with a .571 batting average.

The Blue Devils' other two seniors also will play college softball: Brooke Blumer, who has a .480 batting average and leads Leechburg in homers, will play at La Roche, and leadoff hitter Kasey Klapheke, batting .380, will head to Penn State New Kensington.

Boda pop

Ryan Boda found his basketball home for next season, as the Highlands senior sharpshooter committed to La Roche.

Boda finished second on the Golden Rams in scoring this season, averaging 10.8 points. He led the team with 50 3-pointers, helping Highlands reach the WPIAL playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.