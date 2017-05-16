Alle-Kiski Valley roundup: Freeport boys lacrosse loses in OT
Freeport's first boys lacrosse postseason appearance ended in heartbreaking fashion.
Sean Fennel scored the tying goal with 26 seconds remaining in regulation, but Chartiers Valley scored 18 seconds into overtime to post a 10-9 victory over the Yellowjackets in a Class AA first-round game at Bethel Park.
Evan Schaffhauser scored five goals for Freeport (10-7), which rallied from a five-goal deficit to force overtime. Braith Kiser added two goals and Fennell and Brennon Riley scored one apiece. Noah Freeman made 11 saves.
Softball
Montour 10, Kiski Area 3 — No. 5 Montour broke open a tight game by scoring five runs in the fourth on its way to a victory over No. 12 Kiski Area in a Class 5A first-round game at North Allegheny. Courtney Moyer had three hits and an RBI for Kiski Area (11-5), and Alex Graf doubled. Sarah Witcop doubled and drove in three runs for Montour (13-7).
Riverview game postponed — The Riverview softball team's first-round game against Monessen was postponed to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Canon-McMillan. The Raiders (8-6) and Greyhounds (13-5) were scheduled to play their Class A first-round game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, but the length of the preceding game between Union and California — a marathon, 19-15 extra-innings victory for California — caused the Riverview game to be postponed. The winner of Wednesday's game will play No. 3 Sewickley Academy on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.