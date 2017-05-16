Guido: Championship blood runs deep for Burrell track team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Like father, like daughter.

There's championship blood in the veins of seven girls who participated in last week's WPIAL Class AA team track finals.

Those seven girls have fathers who played on Burrell's 1986 WPIAL championship football team.

Burrell's girls defeated perennial contenders Freeport, Beaver Area and South Park at Baldwin. Beaver was a two-time defending WPIAL champion.

Burrell hurdler Gabby Hornack's father, Tom, was a safety for the '86 Bucs. Tom Hornack tied a WPIAL and state record in the first round of the playoffs that year with five pass interceptions against New Brighton.

Taylor Johnson is a sprinter and a WPIAL gold-medal gymnast. She's the daughter of lineman and captain Scott Johnson.

Distance runners Ashley and Lauren Brown's father, Jim, was a lineman on the team.

Reiley and Reghan Kennedy are members of the 1,600 relay. Their father, Mike, was an outstanding linebacker and had one of the best individual performances in a 1986 game against a quality East Allegheny team.

Mike Kennedy was an all-stater in the 200 and once held the Burrell record in the 400.

Another finals participant, Freeport freshman Sidney Shemanski, has quickly made her mark in track. She captured first place in the 800 and teams with Sarah Lipniskis, Lexi Dell and Kim Mixon in the 3,200 relay.

Her father, Mark Shemanski, was 1987 Comcast Channel 3 Player of the Year as a senior linebacker.

On Nov. 22, 1986, Burrell defeated Beth-Center, 3-0, at Three Rivers Stadium for the WPIAL Class AA title. A total of 34,454 fans passed through the gates that day, the second-biggest crowd in WPIAL history.

Burrell's '86 squad remains the only team in WPIAL history to shut out three consecutive opponents under the eight-team playoff format.

That team was voted one of the area's all-time top 10 in a Valley News Dispatch readers poll.

Don't be surprised if we hear more from some of Burrell '86 offspring at the WPIAL individual track finals Thursday at Baldwin.

Wash-day walk-offs

Speaking of Burrell and Freeport, both schools' softball teams won in walk-off fashion to open the WPIAL playoffs Monday afternoon.

Let's just call them wash-day walk-offs.

It's tough to say how many people do laundry on traditional Mondays these days, but the Bucs and the Yellowjackets were each on the brink of having their seasons washed out in the first round.

Both schools squandered late two-run leads. As sunset approached at Fox Chapel and North Allegheny, Freeport went into extra innings with Steel Valley. Claire Crytzer ended it with a home run in the bottom of the ninth on a full-count liner that cleared the fence at Fox Chapel, giving the Yellowjackets a 6-4 triumph.

At North Allegheny, McGuffey tied Burrell with two outs in the seventh. The Bucs loaded the bases before Brittany Dunn's single to right brought home Delaney Markle with the winner to avoid extra innings.

It doesn't get easier for both schools in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Burrell will face top-seeded Ellwood City at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. Freeport squares off against No. 2 South Park at Hampton Community Park at 3.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.