Other High School Sports

Kiski Valley rugby loses in first round of playoffs

Jerin Steele | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 7:33 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Kiski Valley rugby coach Seth Erwin described Sunday's Rugby PA Club Division playoff match against Kutztown as “death by 1,000 cuts.”

The Titans nearly found enough bandages to stop the bleeding, but a late rally couldn't offset mistakes that aided a strong second half by the Silverbacks.

Fourth-seeded and defending state champion Kiski Valley lost to No. 5 Kutztown, 31-25, in the first round at Davis Field in Vandergrift.

Kutztown advanced to the state semifinals Saturday in Cumberland Valley.

David Schuffert scored a pair of tries in the final 10 minutes for Kiski Valley with Kutztown down a man because of a penalty by Christian Kaczmarczyk that resulted in a yellow card, but infractions and turnovers by a Titans team that started 11 underclassmen proved too much to overcome.

“We had a lot of mental mistakes,” Erwin said. “When we were inside the scoring zones, we kept doing something stupid or committed a penalty and gave the ball up. It's what we preached all week. If we won the mental game, we'd be a lot better off. But when you go in with a lot of freshman and sophomores starting, mental mistakes happen.

“We probably had nine turnovers inside our 22 (yard line). You're not going to win too many rugby matches when you have that many turnovers inside the scoring zones.”

The Titans led 15-12 at halftime, but the Silverbacks took the lead for good early in the second when Nolan Prevoznik broke through for a try. Prevoznik scored another try a few minutes later to push Kutztown's lead to 24-15.

When Kiski Valley threatened to make it a one-score game midway through the second half, Kutztown forced a turnover near its goal line. Logan Bachman recovered a loose ball and weaved his way around the Titans backline nearly 100 yards for a try.

“What's interesting about (Bachman) is he's a really good running back in football,” said Kutztown coach Jeff Duke, who grew up in Freeport and still has family in the area. “He was actually the leading rusher in Berks County this year, and he's only a sophomore. To see him break one puts a smile on your face and gives you a sense of relief, because Kiski Valley is really good. They'll take opportunities and capitalize on them. When he did that, it allowed us to breathe a little easier.”

The Titans missed all five 2-point conversion kicks. Prevoznik connected on 3-of-5 conversion kicks, which gave the Silverbacks their 6-point margin of victory.

Kiski Valley controlled possession early, and tries by Logan Treich and Gavon Blose vaulted the Titans to a 10-0 lead. Kutztown responded with tries by Kaczmarczyk and Nicholas Lapp to take a 12-10 lead. Matt Ashbaugh answered with a try right before halftime to put the Titans back in the lead.

Jake Ritchie, Jake Levy, Jeff Huckstein and Gavin Robinson all finished their Kiski Valley rugby careers. Kevin Ryan, who was out with a broken wrist, also is graduating. The Titans return 11 of the 15 players who started Sunday's match.

“It's tough, but it's a good growing experience for our young players,” Erwin said. “We'll start recruiting again and get back in the gym. If we can get some of these young guys in the gym and put 20 pounds on them, it's going to be good.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

