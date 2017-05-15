Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Beaver Falls accuses Aliquippa assistant football coach of recruiting
Chris Harlan | Monday, May 15, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Beaver Falls' Malik Shepherd eludes Central Martinsburg's Chase Smith and Alex Hoenstine during the third quarter of their PIAA Class 3A semifinal Friday Dec. 2, 2016, at Mansion Park in Altoona.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Beaver Falls administrators, in a WPIAL eligibility hearing Monday for junior Malik Shepherd, accused an assistant football coach of possibly recruiting the star athlete to Aliquippa.

Shepherd transferred in April.

At Monday's hearing in Green Tree, Beaver Falls athletic director Jim Carbone and assistant principal Bryan Fabyanic testified that Shepherd's mother, Audra Fehir, told them Aliquippa assistant coach Sherman McBride encouraged her son to switch schools.

Shepherd and his mother said that wasn't true.

“Nobody ever tried to get me to move to Aliquippa (for Shepherd) to play football,” said Fehir, who testified their move was to find better housing and to help Shepherd academically.

Shepherd said he'd talked with McBride, but mostly about last year's WPIAL Class 3A football championship that matched the two Beaver County rivals.

Aliquippa football coach and athletic director Mike Zmijanac, who attended the hearing, declined comment.

The WPIAL board's decisions concerning Shepherd's and Pine-Richland transfer Kenny White's eligibility will be shared with school administrators Monday evening. White attended a separate hearing Monday.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.