Beaver Falls accuses Aliquippa assistant football coach of recruiting

Beaver Falls administrators, in a WPIAL eligibility hearing Monday for junior Malik Shepherd, accused an assistant football coach of possibly recruiting the star athlete to Aliquippa.

Shepherd transferred in April.

At Monday's hearing in Green Tree, Beaver Falls athletic director Jim Carbone and assistant principal Bryan Fabyanic testified that Shepherd's mother, Audra Fehir, told them Aliquippa assistant coach Sherman McBride encouraged her son to switch schools.

Shepherd and his mother said that wasn't true.

“Nobody ever tried to get me to move to Aliquippa (for Shepherd) to play football,” said Fehir, who testified their move was to find better housing and to help Shepherd academically.

Shepherd said he'd talked with McBride, but mostly about last year's WPIAL Class 3A football championship that matched the two Beaver County rivals.

Aliquippa football coach and athletic director Mike Zmijanac, who attended the hearing, declined comment.

The WPIAL board's decisions concerning Shepherd's and Pine-Richland transfer Kenny White's eligibility will be shared with school administrators Monday evening. White attended a separate hearing Monday.

