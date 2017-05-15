Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Baldwin softball piling up statistics

Ray Fisher | Monday, May 15, 2017, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Did you know that:

• Baldwin's softball team hit .419 as a group during the regular season, with a .627 slugging percentage?

The Highlanders were spurred offensively by Taylor Dadig (.642), Adeline Tagg (.587), Salena Jaquay (.524), Carly Santillo (.477), Katie Knezevich (.439), Cassie Carlson (.388), Allison Murray (.386), Samantha Wampler (.326), Lexi Palermo (.318) and Emma Berta (.275).

Dadig, a junior shortstop, led the team in batting average, runs (17), hits (34), singles (11), doubles (20) and slugging percentage (.981).

Tagg, a sophomore and Baldwin's starting pitcher, belted four home runs, knocked in 19 runs, and posted a .957 slugging percentage.

Wampler, a senior third baseman, also clouted four home runs, had a .717 slugging percentage. and racked up a team-leading 20 RBIs.

Murray, a freshman first baseman, compiled a .727 slugging percentage that included seven doubles.

Santillo, a junior catcher, ended up with a .636 slugging percentage. Berta, a junior center fielder, and Dadig connected for two triples apiece.

Carlson, a freshman second baseman, Dadig and Santillo struck out only once all season.

The Highlanders (12-3) are the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

• Five local athletes turned in elite performances at this year's Baldwin Invitational?

They were Baldwin's Dave Johnston (pole vault), Casey Conboy (3,200), Alina Stahl (long jump) and Jasmine Wicks (shot put); and Thomas Jefferson's Raelin Krueger (javelin).

Krueger, a sophomore, won the girls' javelin event with a toss of 122 feet, 8 inches.

An elite performance is the standard set for all high school track and field events by USA Mile Split, which is a nationally based source.

• Knoch's nationally acclaimed senior strongarm, Jordan Geist, broke two meet records at the invitational?

Geist established new records in the boys shot put (74-9) and discus (198-6) events.

New Brighton's Anthony Milliner also broke the record in the boys triple jump (49-0).

“Those are some of the best performances in the country,” said Ed Helbig, Baldwin's coach and meet director.

•Baldwin boys volleyball coach Eric Falcione is a Baldwin graduate?

Falcione competed in volleyball, baseball, golf and basketball in high school.

He has been head coach of the Baldwin boys volleyball team for 19 years. He also has served as head coach at Montour, Elizabeth Forward and Oakland Catholic.

Falcione has been assisted this year by varsity assistant Chris Kelly, junior varsity coach Milan Yekich and junior varsity volunteer assistant Ray Stofanak.

Kelly, Yekich and Stofanak all are first-year coaches in Baldwin's boys volleyball program.

• Baldwin's boys track and field team finished fourth in the WPIAL Class AAA division this season?

The top four teams in AAA were Seneca Valley, North Allegheny, Norwin and Baldwin.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

