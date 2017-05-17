Alle-Kiski Valley spotlight athletes: Freeport's Claire Crytzer and Deer Lakes' Daniel Hutchinson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Claire Crytzer

School: Freeport

Class: Junior

Sport: Softball

Highlights: Crytzer's two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning against No. 10 Steel Valley in Monday's WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff game lifted the Yellowjackets to a 6-4 win. She went 3 for 5, adding a single and a double. Crytzer, a three-year starter who moved to shortstop her sophomore season, finished the season tied for the team lead with six home runs. She drove in 15 runs and scored 22. She also is a two-time WPIAL champion with the volleyball team, where she plays libero.

How long have you been playing softball?

I've been playing softball since the third grade. I played baseball in first and second grade with the boys.

How did it feel to round the bases after your walk-off homer against Steel Valley?

It was a feeling that I'll never forget. As soon as I hit the ball and as soon as I rounded first, it went over the fence. It was pure joy in that moment. I was just so happy.

How was the reception at home plate?

It was great. The umpire really made sure that I touched home plate, and then I was getting hugs and jumped by people. It was great.

How was the bus ride home?

Our bus driver gave us the auxiliary cord, so we got to play our music on the bus and we jammed on the way home.

Finish this sentence, Freeport could beat No. 2 South Park because …

Because of our stellar hitting. I feel like that's the strongest part of our game.

Finish this sentence, Freeport could lose to No. 2 South Park because…

Because of something that we couldn't control.

Do the Yellowjackets have a postseason motto?

I like to write quotes on our white board in the locker room before every game.

Did you write a quote before the Steel Valley game?

Yes. “All things are possible for those who believe.”

What's a bigger thrill, a walk-off homer in the playoffs or winning a volleyball title?

I get the same high off both achievements. I don't think I can choose.

What's your No. 1 sport, volleyball or softball?

For years, it was always softball, but over the past few years my love for volleyball has grown. They're pretty evenly matched.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

The pink raspberry lemonade. I only like the G2.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Joe Biden, Amy Poehler and George Washington.

What three words best describe you?

Hard-working. Athletic. Determined.

What actress should play you in a Hollywood movie?

Jennifer Lawrence.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Spaghetti and school-baked buns. They're the best.

What is your favorite subject at school?

History.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I'm involved in the “Blessings in a Backpack” charity. On Thursdays, we pack backpacks full of food for elementary students that don't have food for the weekend.

Daniel Hutchinson

School: Deer Lakes

Class: Junior

Sport: Volleyball

Highlights: A three-year starter at outside hitter for the WPIAL Class 2A No. 3 Lancers, the 6-foot-2 Hutchinson ranks second on the team with 117 kills. He had 20 kills in Deer Lakes' 3-2 win over Section 2-2A rival Derry. Hutchinson also went on a 17-point service run in the Lancers' 3-0 win over section foe Summit Academy. Deer Lakes plays Montour in the WPIAL quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

How long have you been playing volleyball?

Since seventh grade, the middle school program.

How important is the first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 2A bracket and would you rather keep playing?

It gives us another chance to keep practicing. It's pretty nice to prepare and gives you a jump ahead.

What's special about this year's team compared to years past?

This year, we have a lot of chemistry among the players. We get along really well.

Is there a team in the bracket that you're hoping to play?

Beaver County Christian School. They're on the other side of the bracket, and they're the ones that knocked us out last year. I want revenge.

What does Deer Lakes need to do to advance to semifinals?

Play consistent. We need to not have any high points or low points.

How important is it to win a WPIAL volleyball championship at Deer Lakes?

That would be the best. That's what we're looking for. We have a ton of volleyball roots. That's what we're doing. We're trying get the who younger generation interested in it.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

I just drink water.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Wiz Khalifa.

What three words best describe you?

Outgoing. Cheerful. Athletic.

What actor should play you in a Hollywood movie?

Will Ferrell.

What is your favorite school lunch?

I pack.

What's your favorite subject at school?

Physics.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I used to play the trombone.