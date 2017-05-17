Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Springdale ousted in opening round

Staff Reports | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

As catcher Derrick Littlefield's afternoon improved, Springdale's quickly worsened.

The Sewickley Academy senior singled in the first inning, doubled in the third, tripled in the fourth and scored three times Wednesday as Sewickley Academy dashed Springdale's upset hopes with a 12-2 victory in five innings at Seneca Valley.

No. 12 Springdale was seeking its first WPIAL Class A playoff victory since winning the WPIAL title in 2007. Instead, No. 5 seed Sewickley Academy scored three runs in the first and sparked four-run outbursts in the third and fourth.

Sewickley starter Joey Straka allowed just two hits, two walks and struck out eight. He allowed two Springdale runs in the second inning, when Levi Hargenrader hit an RBI double and later scored on Isaac Kern's sacrifice bunt to cut Sewickley's lead to 3-2.

Sewickley's offense answered. Straka, John DelVecchio, Dimitri Gary and Tommy Lasorda scored twice each.

Softball

Monessen 11, Riverview 0 (5 inn.) — After a one-day delay of their game, the Raiders (8-7) saw their season end with a WPIAL Class A first-round loss to No. 6 Monessen (14-5). Alivia Acierno and Molly Collins singled for Riverview, which was seeking its first postseason win since 2012.

Monessen starter Dana Vakatis gave up two hits, struck out eight batters and walked just one in five innings.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.