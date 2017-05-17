A-K Valley roundup: Springdale ousted in opening round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As catcher Derrick Littlefield's afternoon improved, Springdale's quickly worsened.

The Sewickley Academy senior singled in the first inning, doubled in the third, tripled in the fourth and scored three times Wednesday as Sewickley Academy dashed Springdale's upset hopes with a 12-2 victory in five innings at Seneca Valley.

No. 12 Springdale was seeking its first WPIAL Class A playoff victory since winning the WPIAL title in 2007. Instead, No. 5 seed Sewickley Academy scored three runs in the first and sparked four-run outbursts in the third and fourth.

Sewickley starter Joey Straka allowed just two hits, two walks and struck out eight. He allowed two Springdale runs in the second inning, when Levi Hargenrader hit an RBI double and later scored on Isaac Kern's sacrifice bunt to cut Sewickley's lead to 3-2.

Sewickley's offense answered. Straka, John DelVecchio, Dimitri Gary and Tommy Lasorda scored twice each.

Softball

Monessen 11, Riverview 0 (5 inn.) — After a one-day delay of their game, the Raiders (8-7) saw their season end with a WPIAL Class A first-round loss to No. 6 Monessen (14-5). Alivia Acierno and Molly Collins singled for Riverview, which was seeking its first postseason win since 2012.

Monessen starter Dana Vakatis gave up two hits, struck out eight batters and walked just one in five innings.