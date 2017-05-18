Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Allderdice's Tavonne Davis, Beaver's Tayven Rousseau

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tavonne Davis

School: Allderdice

Class: Junior

Sport: Track and field

Claim to fame: Davis claimed the 800- (2 minutes, 11.71 seconds) and 1,600-meter (4:45.56) championships at the City League track and field championships over the weekend as the Allderdice boys team claimed the league title. Davis was also a member of the Dragons' City League basketball championship team this year and is a standout cross country runner.

What event do you prefer to run?

I think I like the mile (1,600) better. … I feel like I have a good sprint at the end, more than most people. In the 800, it's more like a sprint all the way through.

What's your strategy in the mile run?

The first two laps, I'm just running. The third lap is the hardest lap, I have to overcome it. The fourth lap is the easiest lap, it's just all-out. I always try to work on the third lap when everybody's tired.

Do you think the basketball team can make a run at a fourth consecutive City League title next year?

Yeah, we have a great chance of going four in a row, because we lost three players, even though they're good players, but we still have our good shooters and more people moving up and we have a good coach.

What are your hobbies when you're not running?

I usually go to the gym a lot to work on everything and play video games, too.

What's your favorite class in school?

Math, because it comes easier to me.

Tayven Rousseau

School: Beaver

Class: Senior

Sport: Softball

Claim to Fame: Rousseau hit two home runs to go along with four RBIs in a win over New Brighton last week. The all-section catcher and St. Francis (Pa.) recruit led Beaver (10-7) to a Section 3-4A runner-up finish before the team fell to Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL playoffs Monday.

How were you able to hit those two home runs in one game?

Hitting one, obviously that's awesome, but to hit two, it's another bonus, I guess.

Despite the recent playoff loss, do you still look back on your high school softball career as a success?

Yeah, it was. I had goals that I set each year, and I just wanted to get them by the end of the season.

What was the goal for this year?

This year, I wanted to get a higher batting average than I did last year, which was .608, I think. I got .622 this year, I'm pretty sure. To make playoffs, that was one of my team goals.

What do you hope to improve on before starting your college softball career?

I'm just hoping to improve as an overall player, improve everything like my hitting. I know they have a different hitting philosophy than other places, and I've been trying to process that and try to make my swing different to the way they teach. And it's been helping so far, I think.

What's your favorite class in school?

Trigonometry, because I like math, it comes easy to me.