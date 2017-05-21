Gateway boys lacrosse shows growth, reaches playoffs in year of turnover

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Expectations are hard to live up to. Especially when a team is going through a transition, like Gateway boys lacrosse team was this year.

Coming off its second postseason appearance in the program's seven-year history, coupled with losing 12 seniors from a year ago, it would have been easy for coach John Washington to lower expectations and accept this season as a rebuilding year.

“We have pretty high expectations for this year because this group had more overall lacrosse experience, more than any team we've ever had,” said Washington, who has coached the team since its inception. “Playing experience and varsity experience are two different things. We understand that we don't have it as easy other programs with kids showing up with six or seven years playing experience.”

With a roster that included seven seniors, six juniors, 24 sophomores and six freshmen, Gateway (5-13) embraced its youth.

The Gators exceeded expectations by grabbing the No. 12 seed in the WPIAL Class AA bracket. And while Gateway's postseason ended with an 18-6 loss to No. 6 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, hopes are high going into next season.

“Next year, we're hoping our kids will be able to compete a little better at the varsity level,” Washington said. “They're very talented and athletic. We're just inexperienced.”

Gateway's talent kept it in games early against some of the WPIAL's top programs.

The Gators trailed No. 3-seed Moon (10-6), 6-4, going into halftime when the teams met in late March, but it was one of several games in which Gateway struggled late. The Gators lost 16-4.

“I was shocked,” Washington said describing his teams first-half performance against Moon. “I knew we could play as well as we did, but in the second half everything just fell apart. Same thing happened at Quaker Valley. We ended up not finishing.”

Gateway lost to the Quakers, 13-2.

The Gators had success against neighboring rival Plum, winning by scores of 11-4 and 14-8.

As proud as Washington is with the Gators' sweep of the Mustangs, he saw his team turn a corner in a 13-6 win over rival Seton-La Salle.

The win over the Rebels was seven years in the making.

“The best win was against Seton-La Salle,” Washington said. “We've played them a number of times before, but we never beat them. You have to beat teams that you're not supposed to beat to have a successful season.”

After losing his entire defense from a year ago, Washington had no choice but to go through the growing pains while his defenders not only learned to play the position but the game.

“We gave up a lot of goals in the crease this year, which we haven't done in a lot of years,” Washington said.

First-year defensemen in sophomores Phillip Wise and Tyler Stevens grew into their positions.

“(Wise) is probably already our best man-to-man defender,” Washington said. “Some kids just pick it up quickly. He picked it up and went straight to varsity. We have high hopes for him to get better.”

On offense, the Gators were led in scoring by sophomore Jason Reber, and junior Asher Passalinqua was second.

The two flip-flopped on assists, with Passalinqua holding the top spot.

Seniors Jack Jacob and Josh Hanisek were critical for the playoff run. Hanisek's younger brother, Blake, also contributed.

Senior goalkeeper Michael Hazlett kept the Gators in games as the defense developed in front of him.

“(Hazlett) did very well for us and got better and better as the year went on,” Washington said.

But even with a sub-.500 record, the Gators got the experience they needed.

“We started to score in the crease, which we never done because everybody wants to be outside,” Washington said. “This game is easy to play, as far as catching and throwing. The execution is what's very difficult, and that's what requires experience.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.