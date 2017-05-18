Trib Cup: Quaker Valley girls lacrosse in midst of postseason run

While the Quaker Valley girls lacrosse team has handled everything thrown its way this season, Quakers coach Nellie Kraus believes her team's best lacrosse is still ahead.

Navigating through the regular season with a perfect 14-0 record, Quaker Valley's success continued into its first postseason matchup with the Ellis School on Wednesday with a 19-7 win. Now just two wins away from its second WPIAL title in three years, Kraus still thinks her team can reach another gear.

“We really haven't played our best game yet and our full game yet,” she said.

After moving down to Class AA this year after the WPIAL realigned lacrosse classifications based on enrollment, the Quakers have won 11 of their 15 games by seven goals or more en route to their fourth consecutive WPIAL semifinal appearance. As Quaker Valley gets set to take on Oakland Catholic on Tuesday in the semifinal round, the team is highlighted as this week's Tribune-Review High School Sports Award feature team and is a big part in the Quakers' first-place ranking in Class 4A.

Quaker Valley is hoping its Class AAA experience will pay off as they face Class AA's best in the postseason.

“I do think that it's helped with our depth, as a core, as a team, because I do like to sub a lot, so a lot of my younger girls have been able to play at that higher level for a couple years and have been able to hold their own against the tougher teams and the bigger schools,” Kraus said. “So I think it will help us in the playoffs this year.

“I think the advantage of playing at that higher level and being up against tougher competition has definitely strengthened the core of our team.”

That core of the team starts in Quaker Valley's senior class, a group that has experienced nothing but success at the varsity level, reaching at least the semifinals each year.

“They really have done a great job, all of the seniors, as leaders and have kept the chemistry positive and fun,” Kraus said. “The team chemistry with these girls is unbeatable.”

“I think over the last several years we've always been a fun group, we're diverse and we're fun and although all of our players in the senior class haven't played varsity all four years, we all work really well together because we've been playing together since we were in (middle school) so we all know each other really well,” added senior forward Rachel Bould.

Bould, who will continue her lacrosse career next season at Central Michigan, recorded 48 goals over the course of the regular season and registered her 100th career tally in the team's senior night game.

“Rachel has been a great leader by example,” Kraus said. “She rises up to the challenge when the going gets tough and really comes through for her team.”

Bould is complemented by her senior teammates in fellow forwards Abby Smith, Maggie Dobbins and Zoe Fishter; midfielder Hannah Frund; defenders Claire Sobecki, Olivia Lehman, Chloe Bunde and Ellie Boyd; along with goalie Sophia Pappenberg.

Sophomore forward Katherine Blaugrund has also been a major part of the offense this year, as Kraus noted both her and Bould work well with each other in the opposing team's end of the field.

For the members of this team who were around for the 2015 WPIAL championship run, they know feeling of victory, as well as the feeling of coming just a couple games short. For this year's group, it will fall upon that group of senior leaders to will the Quakers to play their best games of the season in their most important matchups.

“The girls on this team have actually felt what it's like to win the WPIAL and to lose the WPIAL and it really is going to be determined by, I believe, by the seniors and how bad they want it,” Kraus said.

“It's going to take a lot of grit, a lot of hard work and just kind of getting everybody on the same page,” added Bould.

