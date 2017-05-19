High school scores, schedules for May 19, 2017
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Monday's schedule
Pine-Richland (15-4) vs. Plum (14-6) at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (13-8) vs. Mt. Lebanon (13-8) at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (13-5) vs. Penn-Trafford (11-9) at Upper St. Clair, 4:30 p.m.; Norwin (14-3) vs. North Allegheny (13-6) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday's schedule
West Allegheny (18-1) vs. Franklin Regional (12-6) at Burkett Park, 7 p.m.; Mars (12-5) vs. Moon (13-6) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Latrobe (17-2) vs. Montour (10-7) at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.; North Hills (16-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (12-8) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Monday's schedule
Blackhawk (18-2) vs. Ringgold (13-5) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes (14-5) vs. Quaker Valley (10-7) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Knoch (15-4) vs. Hopewell (12-9) at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; South Park (18-2) vs. New Castle (13-8) at Shaler, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday's schedule
Riverside (15-1) vs. Burrell (10-7) at Seneca Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Brownsville (13-3) vs. South Side Beaver (10-10) at Peterswood Park, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (16-3) vs. Ellwood City (12-9) at Burkett Park, 2 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (11-5) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-10) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Monday's schedule
Serra Catholic (19-1) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (12-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Brentwood (14-2) vs. Freedom (14-4) at Upper St. Clair, 2 p.m.; California (17-2) vs. Neshannock (15-6) at Peterswood Park, 4:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (10-6) at Burkett Park, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday's schedule
Vincentian Academy (12-5) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (11-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-5) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy (13-3) vs. Jeannette (12-6) at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Rochester (11-5) vs. Union (9-6) at Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Monday's schedule
Mifflin County (8-11) at Altoona (10-9), 4 p.m.
Bye: State College (9-10)
Class 5A
Championship
May 27 schedule
Site and time TBD
Hollidaysburg (16-1) vs. Central Mountain (13-7)
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Bellefonte (10-8) at Somerset (13-6), 4 p.m.; Bedford (12-5) at Forest Hills (14-5), 4 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Friday's results
Central 15, Ligonier Valley 0
Huntingdon 5, Penn Cambria 3
Juniata 3, Mount Union 1
Philipsburg-Osceola 7, West Shamokin 0
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Philipsburg-Osceola (12-6) at Central (18-2), 4 p.m.; Huntingdon (11-7) at Juniata (13-4), 4 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Friday's result
Blairsville 10, Northern Cambria 0
Saturday's schedule
Moshannon Valley (8-9) at Portage (15-3), 1 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (13-5) at Bishop McCort (10-7), 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (11-7) at Bellwood-Antis (13-4), 1 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday's result
Saint Joseph's 12, Blacklick Valley 6
Saturday's schedule
Claysburg-Kimmel (9-10) at Ferndale (11-6), noon; Conemaugh Valley (7-12) at Homer-Center (15-3), 4 p.m.
Bye: Juniata Valley (16-2)
Lacrosse
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class AAA
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Mt. Lebanon (10-6) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-5) at Mars, 8 p.m.; Peters Township (14-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-5) at Mars, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Mars (15-2) vs. Hampton (12-3) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Quaker Valley (12-1) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (12-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Fox Chapel (19-0) vs. Seneca Valley (14-4) at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (15-2) vs. Pine-Richland (14-4) at Mars, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Quaker Valley (15-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (8-2) at North Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.; Hampton (18-1) vs. Franklin Regional (16-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Hempfield (21-0) vs. North Allegheny (13-7) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; Baldwin (13-3) vs. Latrobe (12-7) at Cal (Pa.), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Monday's schedule
Moon (11-4) vs. Franklin Regional (14-5) at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
West Allegheny (19-1) vs. Montour (14-7) at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (18-3) vs. Moon/Franklin Regional at Cal (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Yough (16-2) vs. Ambridge (12-3) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Belle Vernon (17-1) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-2) at Cal (Pa.), 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Ellwood City (16-0) vs. Southmoreland (11-6) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; South Park (16-2) vs. Deer Lakes (14-1) at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
South Side Beaver (16-2) vs. Chartiers-Houston (16-3) at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Frazier (16-2) vs. Seton-La Salle (12-4) at Baldwin, 2 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
West Greene (20-1) vs. Leechburg (14-2) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Carmichaels (16-5) vs. Monessen (15-5) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Monday's schedule
State College (6-12) at Altoona (7-8), 4 p.m.
Bye: Mifflin County (15-4)
Class 5A
First round
Monday's schedule
Hollidaysburg (0-14) at DuBois (8-7), 4 p.m.
Bye: Central Mountain (11-5)
Class 4A
First round
Monday's schedule
Huntingdon (8-8) at Bellefonte (13-4), 4 p.m.; Greater Johnstown (12-4) at Somerset (15-3), 4 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday's schedule
Cambria Heights (13-3) at Ligonier Valley (18-2), 4 p.m.; Bald Eagle (11-5) at Penn Cambria (18-2), 4 p.m.; West Shamokin (11-6) at Philipsburg-Osceola (13-3), 4 p.m.
Bye: Central (17-2)
Class 2A
First round
Monday's schedule
Bellwood-Antis (9-9) at Conemaugh Valley (17-0), 4 p.m.; Bishop McCort (9-8) at West Branch (12-6), 4 p.m.; Marion Center (11-7) at Northern Cambria (13-2), 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (7-7) at Mount Union (16-2), 4 p.m.
Class A
First round
Monday's schedule
Portage (8-9) at Homer-Center (9-7), 4 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-10) at Bishop Carroll (9-8), 4 p.m.; Moshannon Valley (6-9) at Claysburg-Kimmel (12-6), 4 p.m.
Bye: Glendale (13-4)
Tennis
PIAA playoffs
Boys
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Friday's results
Great Valley 3, Fox Chapel 1
Lower Merion 3, Cathedral Prep 1
State College 3, Conestoga 0
Unionville 4, Strath Haven 0
Semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Lower Merion vs. State College at Hershey Racquet Club, noon; Great Valley vs. Unionville at Hershey Racquet Club, 1:30 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Friday's results
Lancaster Country Day 3, Indiana 0
Sewickley Academy 5, Moravian Academy 0
Wyoming Seminary 3, Quaker Valley 0
Wyomissing 3, New Hope 1
Semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyoming Seminary at Hershey Racquet Club, 8:30 a.m.; Wyomissing vs. Sewickley Academy at Hershey Racquet Club, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class AAA
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
North Allegheny (13-0) vs. Seneca Valley (10-3) at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (15-0) vs. Bethel Park (13-0) at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Beaver County Christian (11-0) vs. Derry (7-2) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Ambridge (9-2) vs. Deer Lakes (9-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
