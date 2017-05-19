Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for May 19, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 19, 2017, 9:15 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Monday's schedule

Pine-Richland (15-4) vs. Plum (14-6) at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (13-8) vs. Mt. Lebanon (13-8) at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (13-5) vs. Penn-Trafford (11-9) at Upper St. Clair, 4:30 p.m.; Norwin (14-3) vs. North Allegheny (13-6) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday's schedule

West Allegheny (18-1) vs. Franklin Regional (12-6) at Burkett Park, 7 p.m.; Mars (12-5) vs. Moon (13-6) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Latrobe (17-2) vs. Montour (10-7) at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.; North Hills (16-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (12-8) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday's schedule

Blackhawk (18-2) vs. Ringgold (13-5) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes (14-5) vs. Quaker Valley (10-7) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Knoch (15-4) vs. Hopewell (12-9) at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; South Park (18-2) vs. New Castle (13-8) at Shaler, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday's schedule

Riverside (15-1) vs. Burrell (10-7) at Seneca Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Brownsville (13-3) vs. South Side Beaver (10-10) at Peterswood Park, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (16-3) vs. Ellwood City (12-9) at Burkett Park, 2 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (11-5) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-10) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Monday's schedule

Serra Catholic (19-1) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (12-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Brentwood (14-2) vs. Freedom (14-4) at Upper St. Clair, 2 p.m.; California (17-2) vs. Neshannock (15-6) at Peterswood Park, 4:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (10-6) at Burkett Park, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday's schedule

Vincentian Academy (12-5) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (11-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-5) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy (13-3) vs. Jeannette (12-6) at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Rochester (11-5) vs. Union (9-6) at Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday's schedule

Mifflin County (8-11) at Altoona (10-9), 4 p.m.

Bye: State College (9-10)

Class 5A

Championship

May 27 schedule

Site and time TBD

Hollidaysburg (16-1) vs. Central Mountain (13-7)

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Bellefonte (10-8) at Somerset (13-6), 4 p.m.; Bedford (12-5) at Forest Hills (14-5), 4 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday's results

Central 15, Ligonier Valley 0

Huntingdon 5, Penn Cambria 3

Juniata 3, Mount Union 1

Philipsburg-Osceola 7, West Shamokin 0

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Philipsburg-Osceola (12-6) at Central (18-2), 4 p.m.; Huntingdon (11-7) at Juniata (13-4), 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday's result

Blairsville 10, Northern Cambria 0

Saturday's schedule

Moshannon Valley (8-9) at Portage (15-3), 1 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (13-5) at Bishop McCort (10-7), 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (11-7) at Bellwood-Antis (13-4), 1 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday's result

Saint Joseph's 12, Blacklick Valley 6

Saturday's schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel (9-10) at Ferndale (11-6), noon; Conemaugh Valley (7-12) at Homer-Center (15-3), 4 p.m.

Bye: Juniata Valley (16-2)

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class AAA

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Mt. Lebanon (10-6) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-5) at Mars, 8 p.m.; Peters Township (14-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-5) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Mars (15-2) vs. Hampton (12-3) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Quaker Valley (12-1) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (12-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Fox Chapel (19-0) vs. Seneca Valley (14-4) at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (15-2) vs. Pine-Richland (14-4) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Quaker Valley (15-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (8-2) at North Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.; Hampton (18-1) vs. Franklin Regional (16-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Hempfield (21-0) vs. North Allegheny (13-7) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; Baldwin (13-3) vs. Latrobe (12-7) at Cal (Pa.), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday's schedule

Moon (11-4) vs. Franklin Regional (14-5) at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

West Allegheny (19-1) vs. Montour (14-7) at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (18-3) vs. Moon/Franklin Regional at Cal (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Yough (16-2) vs. Ambridge (12-3) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Belle Vernon (17-1) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-2) at Cal (Pa.), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

Ellwood City (16-0) vs. Southmoreland (11-6) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; South Park (16-2) vs. Deer Lakes (14-1) at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

South Side Beaver (16-2) vs. Chartiers-Houston (16-3) at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Frazier (16-2) vs. Seton-La Salle (12-4) at Baldwin, 2 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

West Greene (20-1) vs. Leechburg (14-2) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Carmichaels (16-5) vs. Monessen (15-5) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday's schedule

State College (6-12) at Altoona (7-8), 4 p.m.

Bye: Mifflin County (15-4)

Class 5A

First round

Monday's schedule

Hollidaysburg (0-14) at DuBois (8-7), 4 p.m.

Bye: Central Mountain (11-5)

Class 4A

First round

Monday's schedule

Huntingdon (8-8) at Bellefonte (13-4), 4 p.m.; Greater Johnstown (12-4) at Somerset (15-3), 4 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday's schedule

Cambria Heights (13-3) at Ligonier Valley (18-2), 4 p.m.; Bald Eagle (11-5) at Penn Cambria (18-2), 4 p.m.; West Shamokin (11-6) at Philipsburg-Osceola (13-3), 4 p.m.

Bye: Central (17-2)

Class 2A

First round

Monday's schedule

Bellwood-Antis (9-9) at Conemaugh Valley (17-0), 4 p.m.; Bishop McCort (9-8) at West Branch (12-6), 4 p.m.; Marion Center (11-7) at Northern Cambria (13-2), 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (7-7) at Mount Union (16-2), 4 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday's schedule

Portage (8-9) at Homer-Center (9-7), 4 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-10) at Bishop Carroll (9-8), 4 p.m.; Moshannon Valley (6-9) at Claysburg-Kimmel (12-6), 4 p.m.

Bye: Glendale (13-4)

Tennis

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Friday's results

Great Valley 3, Fox Chapel 1

Lower Merion 3, Cathedral Prep 1

State College 3, Conestoga 0

Unionville 4, Strath Haven 0

Semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Lower Merion vs. State College at Hershey Racquet Club, noon; Great Valley vs. Unionville at Hershey Racquet Club, 1:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Friday's results

Lancaster Country Day 3, Indiana 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Moravian Academy 0

Wyoming Seminary 3, Quaker Valley 0

Wyomissing 3, New Hope 1

Semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyoming Seminary at Hershey Racquet Club, 8:30 a.m.; Wyomissing vs. Sewickley Academy at Hershey Racquet Club, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class AAA

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

North Allegheny (13-0) vs. Seneca Valley (10-3) at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (15-0) vs. Bethel Park (13-0) at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Beaver County Christian (11-0) vs. Derry (7-2) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Ambridge (9-2) vs. Deer Lakes (9-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

