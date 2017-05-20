Westmoreland County WPIAL softball capsules

Tuesday's games

Class 6A

No. 1 Hempfield (21-0) vs. No. 5 North Allegheny (13-7)

4 p.m. at Peterswood Park, Peters Township

Winner plays: No. 2 Baldwin (13-3)/No. 6 Latrobe (12-7) winner

Extra bases: Hempfield ran its winning streak to 35 with a closer-than-expected 3-2 quarterfinal win over No. 9 North Hills as Autumn Beasley delivered the winning RBI with a double in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was the Spartans' closest game of the season and the first in which they trailed. Notre Dame recruit Morgan Ryan, a program record-holder in several categories, struck out 13 in the win. The Spartans are in the semis for the third straight time as they eye a WPIAL three-peat. Hempfield handled North Allegheny, 7-0, in the regular-season finale for its 10th shutout of the year. ... North Allegheny has rallied with seventh-inning heroics in each of its two playoff wins. In a 4-2 win over Canon-McMillan in the quarters, sophomore Kristen Chomos hit a game-winning, two-run homer. ... The loser will play the loser of the other semifinal for a spot in the PIAA playoffs and third place in the WPIAL.

No. 2 Baldwin (13-3) vs. No. 6 Latrobe (12-7)

6 p.m. at Cal (Pa.)

Winner plays: No. 1 Hempfield (21-0)/No. 5 North Allegheny (13-7) winner

Extra bases: Baldwin meets Latrobe in the semifinals for the second straight time, having toppled the Wildcats, 6-3, in last year's Class 4A semis. In a 6-1 quarterfinal win over strong-hitting Shaler, senior third baseman Sam Wampler homered twice and drove in five runs, and sophomore pitcher Addie Tagg struck out five in a three-hitter. ... Latrobe has sailed into the semifinals for the third time in four years behind some compelling pitching. Sophomore Kiley Myers struck out 16 in a first-round win over Mt. Lebanon, and senior Meredith Carr tossed a three-hitter with five strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Seneca Valley. Senior Ashley Pagliei also is available to pitch. Junior shortstop and IUP recruit Karley Kovatch has several big extra-base hits in the postseason. ... The loser gets another game: the third-place consolation for a spot in the state tournament.

Class 4A

No. 1 Yough (16-2) vs. No. 4 Ambridge (12-3)

2 p.m. at Peterswood Park, Peters Township

Winner plays: No. 2 Belle Vernon (17-1)/No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (12-2) winner

Extra bases: Returning PIAA 3A champion Yough returns to the WPIAL semifinals after an 11-1 win over Indiana as sophomore Kierra Waywood struck out 10 in a mercy-ruled two-hitter cut short to five innings. Waywood also tripled in the win as she moved up in the batting order. Yough has scored nine or more runs 10 times this season. Yough beat Ambridge, 11-0, in the first round last season. ... Pitcher Brooklyn Kotula led Section 3 champion Ambridge to a 6-3 win over South Fayette in the quarterfinals as she struck out six and added an RBI double. The Bridgers pounded Highlands, 13-3, in the first round. They have not played a team from Westmoreland County this season. ... The team that loses will meet the loser of the other semifinal in the third-place consolation game, with the winner going to states.

No. 2 Belle Vernon (17-1) vs. No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (12-2)

2 p.m. at Cal (Pa.)

Winner plays: No. 1 Yough (16-2)/No. 4 Ambridge (12-3) winner

Extra bases: Belle Vernon has been one of the WPIAL's most dominating teams, allowing 14 runs in 18 games. Junior pitcher Bailey Parshall has orchestrated the Leopards all the way. The Penn State recruit struck out 13 and allowed three hits in a neat 4-0 win over Central Valley in the quarterfinals. Kourtney Gavatorta helped the offense with a two-run double. It has been quite a bounceback year for Belle Vernon, which missed the playoffs last season after it was forced to forfeit three late-season games because it used an ineligible player. ... Mt. Pleasant, the returning champion in Class 3A, downed Elizabeth Forward, 3-1, in the quarterfinals. The Vikings, who have won seven straight, showed little rust after a first-round bye. They used two pitchers: Meadow Uncapher, who shut out the Warriors over the first four innings, and Caroline Alincic, who pitched the final three innings. Autumn Shogan and Ava Gnibnus had RBIs. The Vikings met Belle Vernon in last season's opener and won 1-0. ... The loser will play the loser of the other semifinal in the consolation game for a berth into the PIAA playoffs.

Class 3A

No. 1 Ellwood City (16-0) vs. No. 4 Southmoreland (11-6)

6 p.m. at West Allegheny

Winner plays: No. 3 Deer Lakes (14-1)/No. 2 South Park (16-2) winner

Extra bases: Southmoreland has kept the basepaths moving in two playoff games so far, rolling past Riverside in the first round 16-0 in three innings and downing South Allegheny, 8-3, in the quarterfinals as senior standout and Pitt-Johnstown recruit Olivia Porter went 4 for 4. The Scotties are in a new classification this season and have managed to avoid Westmoreland County powers in the postseason. They reached the semifinals in 2015 and lost to Belle Vernon. Last season, they made the quarterfinals and lost to Mt. Pleasant. Belle Vernon and Mt. Pleasant are in 4A this year. ... Ellwood City, one of two undefeated teams left (Hempfield is the other), narrowly escaped an upset in the quarterfinals with a 6-5 win over No. 8 Burrell. Zoe Kalantzis drove in Ariana Garroway with a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

Monday's game

District 6 playoffs

Class AAA

No. 5 Cambria Heights (15-4) vs. No. 4Ligonier Valley (18-2)

4 p.m. at Ligonier Valley

Winner plays: No. 1 Central (17-2)

Extra bases: Heritage Conference champion Ligonier Valley returned eight starters this season from a team that finished 18-4 and reached the District 6 Class AA semifinals, where it lost to Philipsburg-Osceola, 6-2. Junior Lexie Petrof, who has come back nicely from ankle surgery in November, had four hits and three RBIs in a 13-0 win over Purchase Line to seal the conference title. Freshman Jane Garver added five RBIs. ... Cambria Heights also has a strong-hitting lineup, led by Abby Lobick. Carolyn McMullen, Charlotte Farabaugh, Morgan Thomas and Emma Garrison are other offensive threats.