Franklin Regional girls lacrosse to face stiff challenge in semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There will be a familiarity between the players on both teams in their lacrosse playoff matchup.

And for Franklin Regional, a revenge factor should provide extra motivation.

Franklin Regional (16-2) and Hampton (17-1) will clash at 6 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class AA girls lacrosse playoffs.

The Talbots edged the Panthers, 13-12, in a nonsection overtime thriller during the regular season.

“I think we can beat them. When we played them earlier in the season, we were still figuring out who we were,” FR coach Eric Barnabei said. “If the girls start out strong, then keep the momentum going, I think we can beat them.”

FR was sailing along with an 11-0 record at the time.

“We are pulling our competitive game analysis from that game as well as their quarterfinal match against Seton-La Salle,” Hampton coach Kelsey Viets said. “I anticipate it will be as close a match as our regular-season game. We were able to pull away with a win in overtime, but we know this will be an even bigger battle. They're a very quick team off the draw and into transition, so our reaction time to draws and fighting for possession will be crucial.”

The playoff opponents are led by two of the WPIAL's top players: seniors Anna Stephens of Franklin Regional and Caroline Larkin of Hampton. Both play the attack position.

Stephens has led FR in scoring for three consecutive years, netting 63, 78 and 77 goals, and has scored 244 career goals.

“Hampton is a good team this year and definitely has improved over the past few years,” Stephens said. “It could be anybody's game (Monday), seeing the skill both of our teams have.”

Other leading offensive players for the Panthers include midfielders Danielle Hodowanec and Angie Giannangeli, as well as attackers Silvia Bononi and Francesca Giacchino. Hodowanec and Bononi are seniors; Giannangeli and Giacchino are juniors.

Franklin Regional has scored in double figures in all but one game this season and averages close to 15 per contest. The Panthers qualified for the WPIAL Division I playoffs last season for the first time since 2011.

Larkin is the second-leading scorer in Hampton history, with 177 career goals, and the team has improved each year since her freshman season. The Talbots finished 9-9 and qualified for the playoffs in 2015 and advanced to the WPIAL Division II semifinal round last year.

“Franklin is fast, especially on transitions,” Larkin said. “When they get it on attack, they have a few girls who are able to weave their way through the defense and get a nice shot. Their goalie is also really quick. She's good at anticipating where you want to shoot.”

Other key players for Hampton, which has won 17 consecutive games, include the Maers sisters, Melinda and Megan.

Melinda Maers is a sophomore midfielder and the team's leading scorer. Megan Maers is a senior leader on defense.

The top four seeds in the WPIAL Class AA playoffs — Quaker Valley, Hampton, Franklin Regional and Oakland Catholic — have advanced to the Final Four.

Quaker Valley and Oakland Catholic play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny.

The two semifinal winners will meet in the WPIAL championship game Thursday at Robert Morris. The consolation game will be held a day earlier.

Franklin Regional and Oakland Catholic were co-champions in Section 1 this season with 11-1 records, followed by Ellis School (7-5) and Greensburg Central Catholic (6-6).

The Panthers are sparked defensively by senior goaltender Maria Cefalo.

Cefalo, Stephens and Hodowanec are fourth-year varsity players for Franklin Regional, as are Larkin, Commendatore, Megan Maers and senior attacker Julia Wolf for the Talbots.

Hampton won the Section 3 title with a 12-0 record this season, followed by Mars (10-2), Aquinas Academy (7-5) and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-5).

The Talbots' only blemish was a loss to Class AAA power Mt. Lebanon in the first game of the year.

Franklin Regional defeated Seton-La Salle, 15-11, last week in the WPIAL quarterfinal round.

Hodowanec and Stephens clicked for eight and four goals, respectively.

Defensively, Franklin Regional has allowed 4.7 goals per game. The Panthers have shut out two opponents, limited two teams to one goal, and surrendered two goals in three other games.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.