Other High School Sports

Fox Chapel, North Allegheny rowers earn silver at Scholastic Rowing Association regatta

Karen Kadilak | Friday, June 9, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
The Fox Chapel varsity four of seniors Alan McIvor and Tim Marsh and sophomores Connor McAtee and Trevor Klatt, plus sophomore coxswain Matt Good, placed second of 18 teams at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta May 26-27 in Camden, N.J.
North Allegheny's Aidan Donovan and Arie Kalcevic compete at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta May 26-27 in Camden, N.J.
The Fox Chapel Crew’s men’s lightweight four participated in the Scholastic Rowing Association National Championship Regatta on May 26-27 at the Cooper River in New Jersey. The boys won the silver medal. The group includes, from left, Trevor Klatt, Connor McAtee, Matthew Good, Alan McIvor, Tim Marsh and coach Stephanie Meinert.

Boys lightweight crews from Fox Chapel and North Allegheny came back a little heavier after earning silver medals in the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta May 26-27 in Camden, N.J.

The Fox Chapel varsity four of seniors Alan McIvor and Tim Marsh and sophomores Connor McAtee and Trevor Klatt, plus sophomore coxswain Matt Good, placed second of 18 teams. They posted a time of 5 minutes, 9.44 seconds in 1,500 meters, about nine seconds behind Rye (N.Y.) (4:58.454).

Fox Chapel coach Mark Bellinger said the Foxes peaked at the right time. They were second in the Midwest championship earlier in the month.

“By all reports, the boys had their best row of the year in the Grand Final,” Bellinger said. “The coaches had spent time the week before the SRRA doing some tweaking of the boat and our approach to the race, but, in the end, it was the swing, the coming together of the minds and bodies, that made this a tremendous achievement.”

McIvor, 18, of O'Hara said earning a silver medal was an amazing accomplishment.

“Going into not only finals, but the weekend of racing in general, we knew that our competition was going to be really fast,” he said. “Any time you can race against the (nation's) fastest school teams, (that's) a victory for yourself and your program.”

It was the Foxes second silver medal in two seasons in the regatta. Dylan Lukas and Noah Kasian were runners-up in the men's open varsity 2x final in 2016.

North Allegheny seniors Aidan Donovan and Arie Kalcevic (5:10.229) came in second in lightweight varsity double sculls to E.L. Crossley (Fonthill, Ontario) (5:09.051).

Tigers coach Dan Jefferies said his two charges clicked.

Donovan, 18, of Franklin Park was excited just to compete.

“Arie and I haven't raced our double much, so we weren't sure how good we were together,” he said. “Practices felt really good, and once we won gold at Midwest, I knew that we were legit.”

Kalcevic, 18, of Franklin Park said he knew the boat was a contender after it won at regionals. The Tigers claimed their first national medal in three seasons under Jefferies.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

