Westmoreland athletes of the week: Jeannette's Eric Hall, Hempfield's Autumn Beasley

Eric Hall

School: Jeannette

Sport: Baseball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Hall, who hit .310 with 14 RBIs this season, had three hits and scored twice to lead No. 7 Jeannette (15-7) to a 7-3 win in 12 innings over No. 8 Greensburg Central Catholic in the WPIAL Class A championship at Wild Things Park on May 31. Jeannette lost 7-4 to Elk County Catholic in the PIAA Class A first round Tuesday.

“Being a senior, this is the last sport, and I just wanted to go out with a bang. I felt like I had to play good since it was a highly-important game,” Hall said.

What are your college plans?

I will be going to Jacksonville State in Florida to major in exercise science. Even though I'm not playing any sports, I want to stay close to sports in the physical therapy or athletic trainer area.

How does it feel to lead Jeannette to its first WPIAL baseball title?

It feels good to make history for the Jeannette program. We are the first team to do it and now considered the best Jeannette baseball team in school history.

What was the key to the team's WPIAL playoff run?

We all have been playing together since recreation ball. We have a group chat with all the seniors. We are all really close, and I think that helped us get there.

What was it to play a 12-inning game?

It was a real important game. With it being that long and all the extra innings, you just had stick with it. It just came down to the team that wanted it more.

How did it feel to throw out three base runners in the championship game?

It's exciting to get an out for your team. I had to step up big time to contribute, and that's how I did it.

Autumn Beasley

School: Hempfield

Sport: Softball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Beasley, who is batting .475 with five doubles, seven home runs, 25 RBIs and 25 runs scored, went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead No. 1 Hempfield (24-0) to a 13-2 win over Latrobe in the WPIAL Class 6A championship May 31. Hempfield will face McDowell in the PIAA quarterfinals Thursday.

“This is my first year that I'm actually playing in the field. Last year, I was a courtesy runner. It was a new experience for me, and it was exciting. I was little nervous, but once I started hitting I relaxed and had fun,” Beasley said.

What are your college plans?

I'm going to Shenandoah University in West Virginia. It's a Division III school. I'm going to play softball and study nursing. My whole family is in the medical field. I decided that was the career for me, and it's exciting to follow through with my dream. I always wanted to help people, and I want to help young people. I want to work in the NICU.

How does it feel to win your third straight WPIAL title?

To be a part of the accomplishment is exciting. All three teams have been amazing. This is the best team I have been on, and I don't want to be on any other team. It makes me sad that I have graduated, and I have to move on.

What was the key to your success at the plate in the WPIAL championship?

I knew I needed to just get on base so someone else can get me home. My key was just to get a base hit and I'll score.

What will be the key in your matchup against McDowell?

Every game is a new game. If we show up and work as hard as we have been, we will win.

What are your favorite memories of the season?

Being on a team that has won the WPIAL title three years in a row. Also, this year I set the single-season home run record. That was one of my personal goals that will stay with me forever.

— Andrew John