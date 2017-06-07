Pittsburgh athletes of the week: North Allegheny's Canyon Tuman, Ellwood City's Skyla Greco

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Canyon Tuman

School: North Allegheny

Class: Junior

Sport: Volleyball

Claim to fame: Tuman led the Tigers (22-0) with 18 kills as the WPIAL champions earned their seventh PIAA semifinal berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win over Bethel Park on Saturday before defeating Central Dauphin to advance to the state championship this weekend. The outside hitter and son of former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jerame Tuman is also a member of the North Allegheny football and basketball teams. Tuman is already receiving interest from major Division I volleyball programs.

What's been the biggest difference this year to get back to the program's championship pedigree?

I think we're just a lot hungrier and we have a desire and a willingness to go out, compete even harder, and I feel like this year has been more in our favor in that sense.

Did your bus breaking down on the way to the state semifinal game throw off your preparation?

No, not at all. I feel like we still came out and did what we had to do.

How tough is it to play three sports?

It's definitely not easy to manage, it's not easy at all. But it's what I enjoy doing. I love to compete, I love playing three different sports.

How long of a break will you give yourself before preparing for football season?

Well actually, I'm not going to be playing football for a little longer (this summer), because not only with the school (volleyball) season, but I'm also in Keystone Legion for volleyball as well. I'm also on a High Performance team, and depending how I do making the team, that will be a big portion of my summer from July to really late August, so I don't know if I'll be going into too much football. I'll be missing a lot of summer workouts.

What's your favorite class?

I think I like math the most, because I'm good at it, but also at the same time it's challenging so I have to work the hardest at it, and I feel like it's a nice, challenging class.

Skyla Greco

School: Ellwood City

Class: Senior

Sport: Softball

Claim to fame: Greco threw a one-hitter to lead Ellwood City (19-0) to its second consecutive WPIAL title with a 10-0 win over Deer Lakes last week. She also posted a no-hitter against Ligonier Valley in the first round of the PIAA playoffs Tuesday. Greco will take her perfect 19-0 record into the quarterfinals Thursday against South Park. Greco will continue her softball career next season at Seton Hill.

What was it like to repeat as WPIAL champions?

It's honestly amazing. At the beginning of the season when we first started, I don't want to say I didn't really think we were going to, but our team didn't click, so I just didn't know at that time if we were going to make it or not. And then throughout the season, we just got better and better every game, and by the morning of the WPIAL game I had a feeling that we were going to win.

What's led to all of your pitching success this year?

I literally practice every day. … But none of this would have happened if my dad didn't push me into pitching when I was 9 years old. My older sister had a knee injury, and after she stopped her pitching career, I started up at 9 years old and I've just loved it ever since.

What will it take to keep advancing in the PIAA playoffs?

Just keeping up our confidence and playing the way we do.

What's your favorite class?

Math, I just love a challenge. I love numbers, I love messing with them, I just love math.

Do you have any plans for your summer vacation?

Probably travel ball. If not, then I'll just practice mostly every day.