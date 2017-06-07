Baldwin Basketball Boosters holding fundraiser

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Did you know that:

• The Baldwin Basketball Boosters are holding a car wash to benefit the boys basketball team Saturday (June 10) at the Busy Beaver parking lot on McNeilly Road?

The fundraiser will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Baldwin's Samantha Wampler recently was lauded as a Pittsburgh athlete of the week by the Tribune-Review?

Wampler went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs in a WPIAL Class 6A first-round win over Shaler.

“That would definitely be my most successful (career) performance,” she said, “because I played well both offensively and defensively.”

• Three Baldwin athletes were medalists at the PIAA Class AAA track and field championships at Shippensburg University?

They were senior Jasmine Wicks, who placed seventh in the girls shot put (40-4.5); junior Alina Stahl, who corralled eighth place in the girls long jump (18-0.5); and senior Dave Johnston, who tied for eighth in the boys pole vault (14-0).

Wicks also competed in the discus event. Baldwin's four other state qualifiers were junior Nick Lachut (pole vault), junior Laurel Bristow (shot put), senior Casey Conboy (3,200) and junior Arlen Hooks (300 hurdles).

• The WPIAL recently honored 20 students at the annual WPIAL/Jim Collins Scholar-Athlete luncheon, each receiving a $1,000 scholarship?

Brentwood's Molly Huffman, Baldwin's Maddi Sgattoni, Jefferson-Morgan's Erin Confortini, Mars' Taylor Hockenberry, Riverview's Erin Joyce, North Allegheny's Anna Li, Ellwood City's Taylor Petrak, Hempfield's Morgan Ryan, Brownsville's Alexandria Seto and Moon's Emma Thomas were female scholarship winners.

The male honorees consisted of Penn Hills' Cole Bishop, Lincoln Park's Nelly Cummings, Armstrong's Zane Dudek, Mt. Lebanon's David Harvey, Kiski Area's Eric Kennedy, Quaker Valley's Amos Luptak, Freeport's Kevin Lynch, North Allegheny's Ethan Maenza, Woodland Hills' Michael McAllister and Monessen's Justice Rice.

• The Brentwood baseball team compiled a 12-2 section record and a 14-2 regular-season mark this season, and finished 14-3 overall?

The Spartans' three losses were to Class 2A opponents Freedom, the WPIAL runner-up; Serra Catholic, the WPIAL consolation winner; and Carlynton, a WPIAL playoff qualifier.

• Ed Helbig, Baldwin's veteran track and field coach, is a member of the Distinguished Highlander Alumni Hall of Fame?

Helbig, a 1969 Baldwin graduate, was inducted into the hall of fame as an educator and coach.

• Thomas Jefferson landed the No. 7 seed in the WPIAL Class AA boys volleyball playoffs?

• Melissa Allan has resigned as girls soccer coach at Thomas Jefferson?

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.