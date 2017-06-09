Brentwood Firecracker 5K approaching

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Registration for the 34th annual Brentwood Firecracker 5K Run is nearing the home stretch.

The festive 5K run, which begins and ends at Brentwood Towne Square and annually kicks off Brentwood's Fourth of July events, takes place at 9 a.m. July 4.

The 3.1-mile race course runs on Brownsville Road on the Brentwood holiday parade route. This year's race is being held in memory of Maureen Cunningham and Ken Lockhart.

Registration is open atbrentwood5k.com. Online registration will remain open until 15 minutes prior to the start of the race. Entry forms also are available at the Brentwood Library, 3501 Brownsville Road.

“Registration is really heating up, so we strongly suggest that people register early,” race director Kira Kellner said.

The registration fee is $20 until June 25 (race week) or $25 from June 26 to July 4. For junior racers (11 and under), the cost is $10, which increases to $15 during race week.

The Brentwood Firecracker annually is one of the largest 5K events in Western Pennsylvania. There were more than 2,000 participants last year. This year's event will be capped at 2,500 entries.

Parking is limited for the race; shuttle service will be available for area contestants this year.

“We will be offering shuttle buses from Baldwin High School and the churches right across the street,” Kellner said. “Buses will go directly to Brentwood Towne Square the morning of the race and take runners back.”

Trophies and cash awards will be presented to the top three males and females, and to the top male and female masters (ages 40-plus) finishers. Trophies also will be awarded to the first male and female runners from Brentwood, and the top three competitors in each age division.

There also will be music, refreshments and door prizes, plus a $500 grand prize will be awarded in a random drawing.

Race packets can be picked up June 30 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.), July 1 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and July 2 (noon-5 p.m.) at the Pro Bike & Run stores in South Hills, Monroeville and Robinson; and July 3 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) at Pro Bike & Run in Robinson. Race packets also will be available July 1 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) at Brentwood Library.

Kellner is assisted by race committee members Jeanne Berk, Steve Evans, Melissa Migliaro, Mary Lou Nees, Alicia Reece and Rich Wright.

The national anthem at this year's event will be sung by Brentwood High School student Vanessa Kocher. For questions or more information, email info@brentwood5k.com or visit brentwood5k.com.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.