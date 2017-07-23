Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel soccer player Schutzman honored

Staff Report | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Fox Chapel's Lexie Schutzman and Hines Ward pose at the sixth annual Positive Athlete Awards June 13, 2017, in the Strip District.
Fox Chapel rising junior Alexis Schutzman was recently named Western Pennsylvania's “Most Positive High School Athlete” for girls soccer.

She, along with 28 other winners from Western Pennsylvania, received the award from former Steelers great Hines Ward at the sixth annual C Harper Positive High School Athlete Awards.

More than 1,200 nominations from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers and parents were submitted by 150 Western Pennsylvania high schools. Each athlete received a $500 Jeff Boynton Scholarship Fund scholarship at the awards ceremony June 13,at the Sen. John Heinz History Center and the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum in Pittsburgh.

Schutzman was featured as Positive Athlete Pittsburgh's “Servant Leader” for December 2016. She was chosen for being optimistic, encouraging and a servant leader, as well as having a heart for others and being willing to admit imperfections, while always giving 100 percent and always putting their team first.

“We did not put out a search for the best athletes in Western Pennsylvania,” Ward said. “We put out a search for kids with positive attitudes whose efforts don't necessarily show up on the stat sheets. These kids are also positive role models in their schools who get involved in charitable causes, and have already learned the meaning of giving back at an early age, and many have overcome difficult circumstances and remained positive.”

