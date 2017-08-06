Brentwood's Klein caps career with scholar-athlete honor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tanner Klein competed in four sports at Brentwood, and reeled in multiple varsity letters, including four in baseball.

Not only did Klein achieve an outstanding athletic career, he also sparkled in the classroom.

Klein, who competed in baseball (four years), basketball (three years), golf (one year) and football (one year), was honored as a Senior Scholar Athlete Award winner at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

Klein posted a 4.096 grade-point average and a No. 7 class ranking. He and Hannah Livingston were this year's Scholar Athlete Award recipients at Brentwood.

“Tanner was a true leader for the baseball team, leading by example more than anything,” athletic director Rick Huffman said. “It was easy to see that he really loves baseball, and he worked very hard to improve his skills during his career at Brentwood even though it was evident early in his career that he was very talented.

“Tanner was a great teammate, and always cared more about team success than individual accomplishments.”

On the diamond, Klein, a right-handed pitcher/shortstop, compiled 10-2 regular-season record as the Spartans' top hurler in both 2016 and ‘17. In his senior season, he finished with a 1.54 earned-run average with 41 strikeouts in 36 innings. He also hit .489 and drove in 19 runs, and was named “most outstanding” team member.

He had a 2.14 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 36 innings in his junior season. At the plate, he batted .339 with 14 RBIs.

Klein's father Rick is an assistant baseball coach at Brentwood; his mother Kate is the guidance secretary; and his younger brother Easton will be a Brentwood senior in 2017-18.

Klein, who also has an older sister, Miranda, took time from his busy summer schedule — he is working as a custodian in the West Jefferson Hills School District and played travel baseball for South Hills in the Quad County North Palomino League — to answer a series of questions about his accomplished high school career.

What are your thoughts about winning the Scholar Athlete Award?

I'm truly grateful and honored to have received the award. It's satisfying to be recognized for all the hard work I've put into my academic career.

Was the Scholar Athlete Award something you strived for throughout your academic career?

I wouldn't say I strived to win the award, but I certainly took pride in my grades and always made sure school was my first priority. Needless to say, I'm thrilled to have won the award.

What is your favorite sport?

Baseball. For as long as I can remember, baseball has been a passion of mine. I began playing when I was 6, and I've loved it ever since. Getting to share my career alongside my dad and brother has been a surreal experience.

What are your college plans?

I plan to attend CCAC South for a year where I will continue my baseball career and complete an associate's degree.

What will be your major?

I have not yet selected a major, but I will pursue something in the business field.

What are some of your favorite high school memories?

Some of my favorite memories from high school include playing sports, attending dances, the Washington D.C. trip, and all the day-to-day interactions with my friends and teachers.

What was your senior class project?

I was part of a small group of students that went to Oakleaf Retirement Home to set up tables and furniture for their annual Christmas party.

What was your favorite subject at Brentwood?

Spanish. I began taking Spanish in seventh grade and finished my senior year in Spanish 6. I always had a great time in Mrs. (Amy) Kiryk's class. Not only did I learn a lot, but I also had a great time socializing with a great group of classmates.

Did you have a least favorite subject?

Chemistry. It was the most difficult class I took throughout my years of high school.

Have you received all A's in high school?

No; mostly A's, but I received a few B's here and there.

When was the last time you did not receive an A?

My junior year, in AP calculus.

What are some of your favorite high school memories in the classroom? ....sports-wise?

One of my favorite highlights my junior year was upsetting No. 3-ranked California as the No. 14 seed in the first round of the WPIAL baseball playoffs. My senior year, my favorite accomplishments included clinching a first-round bye in the playoffs, and defeating Serra Catholic at home where I threw a complete game with nine strikeouts while allowing just one run.

I could go on and on about my favorite high school memories both in sports and in the classroom, but I can accredit the majority of my favorite memories to the great group of classmates and teachers I got to share my high school experience with. It was a pleasure getting to make this journey with each and every one of them.

Who has been the most influential in your academic career?

My mom; she always helped me keep my priorities straight and preached that school always comes first.

Did you have a favorite teacher in high school?

Both Mrs. Kiryk and Mrs. Phil (math teacher Katy Phillips) have been incredibly helpful over the years, and I'll miss seeing both every day. They're two of the most selfless people I've ever had the pleasure to know.

Who has been the most influential in your athletic career?

My dad; he introduced me to the game of baseball when I was young and has been there to guide me ever since.

Did you have a favorite coach?

Other than my dad, definitely Coach Krizz (assistant baseball coach Dan Krzyzanowski). He's made me not only a better baseball player over the years, but a better person.

What extracurricular activities were you involved in at Brentwood?

National Honor Society, Steering Committee, Garden Club, junior and senior class secretary.

Do you have any hobbies?

Playing the guitar.

Are you a regular book reader? If so, what was the title of the last book you read? What is your favorite all-time book?

No, I've never been a huge reader, but my favorite book is “The Road.”

What is your favorite movie?

It's between “Wedding Crashers” and “Moneyball.”

What's the name of the last movie you saw in a movie theater?

“Dirty Grandpa.”

What is something that people may not know about you?

I can roll my stomach.

What are three of your favorite foods?

Waffles, lasagna and chicken.

What are your thoughts about your high school career at Brentwood?

I had a wonderful experience at Brentwood, and I wouldn't trade my time there for anything.

How much did you enjoy your senior year?

I really enjoyed by senior year. I'll definitely miss seeing all my friends and the faculty next year. It won't be the same not returning (to Brentwood High School) this fall.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.