Brentwood's Livingston celebrates senior honor

Hannah Livingston enjoyed an accomplished athletic career at Brentwood.

Livingston earned 11 varsity letters while participating in three sports — basketball, volleyball and softball — for four years.

She also was a top-flight student, ranking No. 2 in her class and generating a 4.6 grade-point average.

For her overall efforts, Livingston was honored with a Senior Scholar Athlete Award at Brentwood. Tanner Klein also was a Senior Scholar Athlete Award recipient.

“Tanner and Hannah are very driven as students and recognize the importance of academics,” athletic director Rick Huffman said. “Both are somewhat reserved, and are polite and respectful. They are respected by their peers, and both have a lot of friends.”

A 5-foot-8 guard on the girls basketball team, Livingston started all 23 games in 2016-17, and ranked among the team leaders in blocked shots, rebounding, assists and steals.

She was an all-section selection in volleyball and softball as a senior, and was named to the all-tournament team as a sophomore at the Brentwood boosters' tip-off tournament.

“Hannah was the consummate team player,” Huffman said. “She excelled at all of the little things that it takes for a team to be successful. She rarely made headlines with her stats, but that was not her role. Her coaches and teammates understood her value, and she was an integral part of her team's success.”

Livingston, whose father Jayson was an assistant basketball coach for the past four years, worked at the concession stand at Brentwood Stadium this summer. Her younger sister, Sarah, is a Brentwood sophomore.

Livingston recently participated in a candid close-up interview session:

What are your thoughts about winning the Scholar Athlete Award?

It was a real honor to win the award, and it will be something I'll consider a big accomplishment for the rest of my life.

Was the Scholar Athlete Award something you strived for throughout your academic career?

No, I didn't really strive for it throughout my high school career. I was mostly concerned with getting straight A's, and when my senior year came up I found out it was something I had a possibility of winning.

What is your favorite sport?

Basketball, mostly because I've played this sport the longest and have put the most time into it. Basketball has always been my main sport; I've played (basketball) since I was 7, and that's the one sport I know the best and makes me the happiest playing.

What are your college plans?

I'm attending Duquesne University.

What will be your major?

Pharmacy.

What are some of your favorite high school memories?

All of the dances I've attended; all of the sports I've played; and all the sports games I've been able to watch from the fan section.

What was your senior class project?

I helped set up for the Drop the Puck (fundraiser).

What was your favorite subject at Brentwood?

Chemistry. I've always been interested in science, and it was just one of those things I understood well.

Did you have a least favorite subject?

English, mostly because I don't consider myself a very good writer, and I'm not a fan of reading.

Have you received all A's in high school?

No, I had one B. I got my first B in AP American history

When was the last time you did not receive an A?

My junior year.

What are some of your favorite high school memories in the classroom? ... sports-wise?

Definitely just being with my friends and learning new things along the way. My favorite sports memories are all the hard games we won, and winning the tip-off every year.

Who has been the most influential in your academic career?

My mom (Holly).

Did you have a favorite teacher in high school?

Mrs. Phil (math teacher Katy Phillips), for AP calculus

Who has been the most influential in your athletic career?

My dad.

Did you have a favorite coach?

My dad.

What extracurricular activities were you involved in at Brentwood?

National Honor Society, Steering Committee, Garden Club, Pep Club, Superintendent's Council, Powder Puff football.

Have you ever participated in the Brentwood Firecracker 5K Run?

Yes, I have participated in the run.

What is the last movie you saw in a movie theater?

“Baywatch.”

What is something that people may not know about you?

I was born in West Virginia.

What are three of your favorite foods?

Fettuccine, mac ‘n cheese, brownies.

What are your thoughts about your high school career at Brentwood?

All my years at Brentwood were very memorable. I couldn't be more thankful for all the things I have taken/learned from there.

How much did you enjoy your senior year?

I enjoyed my senior year very much; it went way too fast.

Is there be anything you would have changed in your high school career?

Not get a B my junior year.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.