Sean Hennessey honored to be part of Hampton Athletic Hall of Fame's incoming class

Mike and Mary Alice Hennessey are getting used to this Hall of Fame routine.

One year after their daughter, Megan, was inducted into the Hampton Athletic Hall of Fame, son Sean (Class of 2006) will join as one of eight being honored in September on the same football field where he made his name.

Having moved to the area in the summer before seventh grade, Hennessey remembers the middle school football practices, the coaches, the friends he made for years to come — and especially the lights.

“One of the first things I remember was — it was in August or something — I just remember doing football tryouts and seeing the lights where the high school team was playing. You could tell that football was a big sport in Hampton.”

Hennessey would not only play under those lights but excel, helping the Talbots to three straight playoff berths between 2003-05, including a share of the Greater Allegheny Conference title his final season. He would cap his senior year as an all-conference selection, pulling in 28 receptions for 681 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“I learned a lot about myself,” he said, remembering the grueling three-a-day practices coach Greg Mihalik put the team through at training camp. “I think we were one of the only schools in Western Pa. to do three-a-days. Those things I have carried on as an adult. Being able to focus, push past your limits, overload a little bit.”

Hennessey's talents went beyond the gridiron. An outfielder, he was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter, and in the spring of 2006, he helped the Talbots baseball team push past the limits of what many thought possible.

The team squeaked into the playoffs with a third-place finish in Section 1-AAA, one game ahead of New Castle. But Hampton put together a Cinderella playoff run that culminated in a WPIAL championship berth against Pine-Richland, where the team suffered tough 6-5 loss. The Talbots followed that by advancing to the PIAA quarterfinals.

“That was such a cool experience,” he said. “Going into the playoff, we didn't have expectations to win WPIALs. After a couple wins, you started to believe. It's cool to remember getting off the bus and seeing the crowds get bigger and bigger, game after game.”

Athletics always were big in the Hennessey household. Megan was a standout in swimming and continued her career at Boston College after graduating Hampton in 2008. Mike Hennessey was a two-sport athlete at Allegheny, competing in swimming and wrestling.

“Both my parents really encouraged sports,” Hennessey said. “I remember growing up playing soccer, football, baseball and hockey.”

Though he also played safety in high school, Hennessey was recruited as a wide receiver by Johns Hopkins. Though he battled injuries his sophomore year, he finished his four-year career on a high note, when the Blue Jays won the Centennial Conference and advanced to the Division III quarterfinals.

“I learned a lot there, too,” said Hennessey, who graduated with a degree in political science with a minor in business. “Learned a lot about overcoming adversity. Not everything is going to go how you planned. It's how you react.”

Hennessey works as a technical consultant for a small business in the Washington, D.C., area, and is an MBA candidate at Georgetown.

The Hall of Fame class will be honored Sept. 15 during a ceremony before the Talbots host Moon. The dinner and induction ceremony are the next day at Wildwood Country Club.

It's an honor Hennessey wasn't expecting.

“I just wanted to have fun and be the best teammate I could,” he said. “To be recognized after the fact, it's special, especially with my sister going in last year.”

