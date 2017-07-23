First Gateway hoops coach, Justin King part of 2017 Hall of Fame class

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

John Galagaza's career in basketball began on the court as a player, and he shined for Wilmerding High School and Geneva.

As one of Geneva's leading scorers, he led the Golden Tornado to an upset of Duquesne in 1951.

Galagaza became woven into the fabric of Gateway athletics at the former Pitcairn High School, where he first served as an assistant football coach under legends Chuck Klausing and Pete Antimarino.

He also coached Pitcairn basketball from 1953-58 and led the squad to the section crown in 1955.

Galagaza was Gateway's first boys basketball coach when the school formed in 1958.

He died from illness at age 37, but he is fondly remembered as a pioneer in Gateway athletics.

Galagaza's efforts at Gateway and Pitcairn will be honored in October as he takes his place posthumously in the Gateway Sports Hall of Fame.

He will be enshrined along with five athletes and the 1976 Gateway varsity boys hockey club at a ceremony Oct. 14 at the Doubletree in Monroeville.

The banquet will be part of homecoming weekend at Gateway and will include Oct. 13's football game against Kiski Area at 7 p.m. at Antimarino Stadium.

Joining Galagaza in the class of 2017 are Mark Campbell, a key member of Gateway's first WPIAL championship football team in 1969; soccer standout Ryan Hankey from the Class of 1995; Gators swimming champion Conor Simpson (Class of 2005) and Gateway football stars Justin King (Class of 2005) and Mortty Ivy (Class of 2004).

This will be the 15th class to be inducted. So far, 90 individuals and 16 championship teams have been celebrated.

The hall of fame last inducted a class in 2013 and then decided to make it a biennial event.

However, the hall of fame committee was unable to find time to come together for an induction class in 2015, chairman Tony Petrocelli said.

The committee reorganized last September. Petrocelli said the meeting sparked renewed energy toward the hall of fame and led to the formation of the 2017 class.

A room in the Furrie Sports Complex is dedicated to inductees. It houses plaques honoring each individual and team inductee from the hall of fame's first 14 years.

Tickets for the banquet are $50 each and must be purchased in advance. For information, call Randy Rovesti at the Gateway athletic office at 412-373-5750 or Tony Petrocelli at 412-855-3905.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.