Guido: PIAA issues strict guidelines for public address announcers

The PIAA Board of Directors Wednesday voted to issue protocol and guidelines for public address announcers at high school games across the Commonwealth.

The public address announcer is considered a bench official for all PIAA District and Inter-District Contests, a designation I find very interesting.

I'm betting not one Alle-Kiski area p.a. person considers himself a “bench official.” The PIAA goes on to state: “He/she shall maintain complete neutrality at all times and, as such, shall not be a “cheerleader” for any team. The announcer will follow the PIAA script for promotional announcements, player introduction and awards ceremonies.”

The scripts may be obtained from PIAA headquarters.

Other announcements are limited to:

• Those of an emergency nature (e.g., paging a doctor, lost child or parent, etc.);

• Those of a “practical” nature (e.g., announcing that a driver has left his/her vehicle lights on);

• Starting lineups or entire lineups of both participating teams (what is announced for the home team must be announced for the visiting team); and

• Announcements that the PIAA souvenir merchandise, souvenir programs and concessions are on sale in the facility.

During the contest, the announcer should:

• Recognize players about to attempt a play (e.g., coming up to bat in baseball, punting, kicking or receiving a kick or punt in football, serving in volleyball, etc.);

• Recognize a player for making a play (e.g., “basket by Jones” in basketball, “Smith on the kill” in volleyball);

• Report a penalty as signaled by the referee/official;

• Report substitutions and time-outs;

• NOT call the “play-by-play” or provide “color commentary” as if he/she were announcing for a radio or television broadcast;

• NOT make any comment that would offer either team an unfair advantage in the contest such as describing a football formation; and

• NOT make any comments critical of any school, team, player, coach or official, nor make any other comment that has the potential to incite unsporting conduct on the part of any individual. The announcer should be certain of the accuracy of his/her statements before making them. When in doubt, the announcer should remain silent.

One PIAA guideline that I disagree with is where the PIAA wants the announcer to refrain from saying how many personal fouls a player has during a basketball game. That is really pertinent to the game unfolding, particularly if someone gets into early foul trouble and a coach has to change a game plan on the fly.

One nice touch of sportsmanship I've liked over the past number of years is when a home team stops a game when a player on the visiting team has reached a milestone.

An example was last December when Burrell stopped a game to recognize Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Sam Breen when she reached the 2,000-point mark in career scoring.

Sebastian dies

Speaking of public address announcers, one of my favorite ones passed away last weekend.Andy Sebastian, for 33 seasons the voice of the Plum Mustangs, died at 75.

Sebastian was in the booth for regular season and playoff games at Mustangs Stadium and made members of the media and others feel welcome in the press box.

He picked a good year to start announcing games — 1983 when Plum won a WPIAL football title.

Sebastian was inducted into the Plum Sports Hall of Fame last November and he described Plum as a special place, even mentioning that he wore a Plum cap every day during a hospital stay where he battled cancer.Sebastian also announced boxing matches in the area for many years. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Boxing Hall of Fame in 2014.

Friends will be received at the Maurice Knee Funeral Home in Plum from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.