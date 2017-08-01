Guido: New A-K Valley coaching staffs prepare for camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With a week before the heat acclimation routines begin, the new Alle-Kiski Valley coaches have their staffs set and ready to go for the 2017 season.

Sam Albert took over at Kiski Area, Dom Girardi replaced Albert at Highlands, Seth Napierkowski is the new boss at Springdale, while Frank Whalen has replaced Mike King at Knoch.

At Kiski Area, Sam Albert will try to become what is believed to be the first coach in WPIAL history to lead five different schools to the WPIAL football playoffs.

Albert has made the postseason with Valley, Butler, Freeport and, more recently, Highlands.

The Cavaliers' staff will consist of several Highlands assistants who came along with Albert, such as Todd Anuszek and Chad Walsh.

Anuszek will coach the offensive and defensive lines while Walsh will be in charge of the secondary and quarterbacks.

Albert's son, Aaron, will handle the running backs and outside linebackers.

Jeff Graham will have the offensive line and inside linebackers while Matt Ostroski's duties include the offensive line and defensive ends.

Bobby Woods will guide the wide receivers and secondary, Ryan O'Toole the tight ends and defensive ends and Scott Newell the running backs and defensive lines.

Volunteer coach John Bouchat will work with the kickers.

• At Highlands, Girardi will be assisted by Tom Clark, the tight ends and linebackers coach.

His father, Frank Girardi, will handle the offensive and defensive lines.

Veteran coach Mark Kaczanowicz is the defensive coordinator while Jordan Thompson will work with linemen on both sides of the ball.

Jason Booker and Chris Nowicki will both have wide receivers and defensive backs and Garrett Sekanick the quarterbacks and defensive backs.

• Seth Napierkowski will begin his coaching career at his alma mater — Burrell — albeit heading for the visitors locker room on opening night.

Napierkowski will also be the Dynamos' offensive coordinator.

Heading the defense will be Rob Kelly. Napierkowski's father, Rich, with nearly four decades of coaching experience, will coach both the offensive and defensive lines, along with the special teams.

Mike Appollonia also will coach both lines, and Nick Spehar will handle wide receivers, defensive backs and special teams.

Ian Courtney will assist in the secondary, and Giulio Tommarello will coach linebackers and the junior high squad.

• Coming on board with Whalen at Knoch will be Matt Savannah, assistant head coach and linebackers coach.Also at Knoch will be Lance Erdos as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach; Brandon Mowry is the assistant offensive coordinator and is the director of football operations; Josh Johnson has the secondary and wide receivers; Russ Kronberg will coach the backs and is the assistant linebackers coach; and Bob Goodlin will also serve as an assistant coach.

Paralysis fundraiser

WestArm Therapy of Lower Burrell will sponsor a Cure for Paralysis charity softball tournament Aug. 12.The event will begin at 9 a.m. at K-9 Officer Derek Kotecki Park in Lower Burrell, formerly known as WolfPAK Park, formerly known as Sokol Camp.It's a double-elimination tournament where the proceeds will benefit the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.

Cost is $20 per player or $200 per team and registration ends Saturday. Teams can have a maximum of 12 players.

Contact Brady Jacob at 724-337-6522 or bradyjacob@westarmtherapy.com.

Brian Jacob, former standout wrestler at Valley injured in a wrestling accident, is WestArm's president.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.