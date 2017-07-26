High school notebook: Deer Lakes adds former Steelers lineman to coaching staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Deer Lakes is doubling down on football coaches with an NFL pedigree.

Former Steelers offensive lineman Doug Legursky will join the Lancers' staff this fall as a volunteer assistant working mostly with the offensive and defensive lines, coach Steve Sciullo said.

“I'm just excited to get him involved with the kids and get him involved with the program in any way we can,” said Sciullo, himself a former NFL offensive lineman with the Colts, Eagles and Panthers. The connection between Sciullo and Legursky comes from their collegiate alma mater: Both played at Marshall, Sciullo from 1998-2002 and Legursky from 2004-07. The two met in 2005, when Sciullo visited Marshall.

They caught up again several times in recent years, most recently at an NFL Players Association retired players meeting this spring, when Legursky mentioned an interest in coaching. Sciullo brought Legursky in to talk to his Deer Lakes players, and that eventually morphed into the volunteer assistant position.

“It's a no-brainer: When a guy like that asks, you find a role,” Sciullo said.

Legursky, who grew up in Beckley, W.Va., signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2008, spending the season on the practice squad as the team won Super Bowl XLIII. He joined the active roster in 2009 and started Super Bowl XLV at center after Maurkice Pouncey suffered an injury in the AFC Championship Game.

After departing via free agency in 2013, Legursky spent one season apiece with the Bills and the Chargers before rejoining the Steelers in 2015, his final NFL season.

Sciullo believes his players can learn from Legursky's experience — someone who went from an undrafted free agent to Super Bowl champion and NFL starter.

“Some of those guys can look at (him) and say if I really do work hard and get after it, I can have a chance to do something like that,” Sciullo said. “It's a guy that you can try to be. It's good to see guys like that that can make it and thrive and play eight-year NFL careers and make an actual career and life out of it. He did it. It's just amazing, and you want those kids to be exposed to it.”

One for Zero

Although Freeport lost its Week 1 football opponent this week when Vincentian folded its team, the Yellowjackets will have at least one game under their belt when they visit Deer Lakes for their Allegheny Conference opener Sept. 8.

Freeport will host Yough in a Week Zero game at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. The teams met in a scrimmage last summer and opted to up the ante this time around.

With no Vincentian for Week 1, Freeport athletic director Shawn Stivenson said he would try to find a replacement on the schedule.

Holding serve

The two-time defending WPIAL champion Freeport girls volleyball team is having success over the summer.

The Yellowjackets won the team title at the Pitt volleyball camp last weekend. Sarah Hettich was named to the all-camp team, Claire Crytzer won the Camp Spirit Award and Courtney Grubbs was named best setter at the camp.

All-Star status

A pair of Kiski Valley players made the District 31 Legion All-Star team announced by the league Wednesday.

Anthony Falsetti, of Armstrong High School, made the first team as an outfielder. Jordan Van Thiel, a recent graduate of St. Joseph, was named to the honorable mention team.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.