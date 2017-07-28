Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Decorated class tabbed for North Hills Sports Hall of Fame

Drew Karpen | Friday, July 28, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Hills' Margo Malone crosses the finish line to win the varsity girls race at the Tri-State Coaches Association cross country meet in 2012 at Cooper's Lake Campground.
Christopher Horner
North Hills' Margo Malone runs to victory and a meet record in the girls 1600 meter race at the Mars Invitational Friday April 27, 2012. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Updated 3 hours ago

They span over four decades, but the 2017 inductees of the North Hills Sports Hall of Fame will forever be linked together.

Keith Brown, Liz Cleary, Zach Hebda, Margo Malone and Sal Marsico will be acknowledged for their achievements at the 22nd annual North Hills Sports Hall of Fame dinner at 6 p.m. Sept. 21, at Rico's Restaurant in Ross Township.

The inductees also will be honored the following evening at Martorelli Stadium during North Hills' football game against Moon.

“It is an honor to be inducted into the North Hills Hall of Fame,” Malone said. “During high school, I was inspired by the many amazing athletes and coaches previously inducted and am humbled to be included in the group.”

Malone will be the youngest of the inductees as a member of the Class of 2012. During her time as an Indian, Malone was a cross country and track star. As a junior, she won the PIAA championship in the 1,600 meters. In her career, she finished in the top five in the PIAA championships twice in cross country and three times in track.

On the WPIAL level, Malone won two championships in cross country and four in track. Malone earned a full athletic scholarship to Syracuse, where she was the 2015 ACC champion in the 10,000 meters and had eight top-three finishes at the ACC Championship, making her the highest scoring distance runner in Syracuse history.

“It is extra special to be recognized a few years after graduating while all of the wonderful memories are so fresh,” Malone said. “I have so much appreciation for the teachers, mentors and coaches North Hills provided. I feel blessed knowing that the school set me on path to pursue professional running.”

Joining Malone as an inductee is Brown, one of the top multi-sport athletes to wear a North Hills jersey. A member of the Class of 1981, Brown played football, basketball and baseball. His main sport was football, where he played at tight end and served as the kicker. He also led the Indians to their first undefeated season and holds the school record for most extra points. He earned a scholarship to Louisville, where he played four years and earned the Athletic Academic Achievement Award.

“I was honored, and honestly surprised, to receive the call from NHHS to let me know of my induction,” Brown said.

Cleary, a member of the Class of 2003, is one of the top swimmers in North Hills sports history. She broke the school record in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay. She also was the WPIAL champion in the 50 freestyle. She went on to swim at West Virginia, where she was the team captain and named to the academic athletic honor roll.

Cleary has returned to her roots and serves as the varsity head coach for the North Hills boys and girls swimming and diving teams, and a head coach of the North Hills Aquatics Club.

Hebda, a member of the Class of 2011, joins Malone as another inductee for his accomplishments in cross country and track and field. In 2010, Hebda was named the Gatorade Cross Country Athlete of the Year.

Hebda enrolled in the U.S. Naval Academy and became one of the top runners in program history. He led Navy to two Patriot League Championships and was an All-Region runner. His time of 29:55 in the 10,000 meters ranks among the best in Navy history.

Marsico will be an inductee after coaching at North Hills for more than 30 years. During that time, he served as the boys soccer coach and softball coach. He was named Section Coach of the Year three times and was named Northern Area Coach.

Putting together the event for the inductees is activities coordinator Michelle Zimmerman. The event is a community program and not affiliated with the North Hills School District.

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.