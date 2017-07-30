Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Local Boys Help Allegheny County Lacrosse To Gold at Keystone Games

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 10:00 p.m.

After battling its way to a 3-1 record in pool play and defeating York County, 4-2, in the semifinal round of the Keystone Games Boys Lacrosse Championship, the Allegheny County U15 team found itself knotted in a 5-5 tie with the final seconds of regulation ticking off the clock Sunday in the tournament finals.

However, overtime was not in the cards for Allegheny County (5-1) and Lehigh Valley County (5-1). Instead, Hampton rising freshman Max Saltrelli scored as time expired to clinch a 6-5 win and the gold for the Allegheny County 15U team.

The attackman's winning goal also helped Allegheny County earn redemption against a strong Lehigh Valley County opponent that toppled it 8-4 on Saturday.

“It's definitely satisfying considering 24 hours before, Lehigh Valley left us with a bit of a demoralizing feeling. After they beat us yesterday, we made a few adjustments and the kids went out and played within our system and they played very well,” Allegheny County U15 coach Matt Oxenreiter said.

“It was a dramatic finish. Essentially, we scored as time expired to win the gold in regulation.”

While Saltrelli was able to capitalize when his team needed it most, he was not the only Hampton rising freshman to contribute to Allegheny County's winning efforts. Left-handed midfielder Grant Dunmire also put forth a strong effort, according to Oxenreiter, and played well for his team on both sides of the field as the future Talbot made every minute count throughout the tournament.

The championship game in the same manner as many of the Allegheny County team's tournament wins. The U15 champs achieved success by playing a control-heavy style of play that emphasized a stingy team defense.

Two keys to the team's defensive efforts were Pine-Richland rising freshmen Josh Hayes and Jack Delaney, who helped set the overall tone and style of play.

“The schemes that we use defensively are more complex than these kids are used to playing in their own traditional league play. With that in mind, our defense, including Josh and Jack, performed as the backbone to our team,” Oxenreiter said.

“In five years coaching the Keystone Games, we knew that this was the strongest defense that we've had, and those two were a big part of why we were able to rely on that unit as a strength.”

Oxenreiter, who has coached the Allegheny County team for five years and has back-to-back gold medals in the U15 division, said another Ram, Lance Bruno, was an important part of their style of play.

“Lance was one of our two faceoff specialists, and with our strong defensive scheme and controlled offense, he was a big part of our success in the tournament. We were able to impose our style of play thanks to Lance and our other specialist, Andy Vetter. They won faceoffs and allowed us to control the ball, which was instrumental to our success,” he said.

While the X's and O's were clearly a crucial part of Allegheny County's quest to win a gold medal at the Keystone Games in York, the ability of the team to gel together was a major factor, as well.

Pine-Richland rising freshman midfielder Caden Schweiger represented what kind of attitude it takes to make an all-star team like the Allegheny County U15 squad success, according to its coach.

“This is an all-star team with the 25 best players from Western Pennsylvania. It's often difficult to have players that accept playing a role when they're all used to being the star of their team. Our philosophy is that all of the kids on the team have a role that is equally important,” Oxenreiter said.

“Caden is a talented midfielder, but he was selfless for us in that he played as a defensive midfielder for us. He played both sides of the field and had to adjust to a new role. Throughout the tournament he continued to learn that role, and he played it tremendously. He helped us get to where we needed to be as a group.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

