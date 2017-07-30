Early call to hall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Robert Bosilovic played numerous sports — soccer, hockey and football were a few — growing up. Yet, his lacrosse talents would help bring Hampton championships — and those talents took him halfway around the world.

Bosilovic won't have to travel far after September to see his name among the best athletes from Hampton. Bosilovic is one of eight set to be enshrined in the Talbots' 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame class.

“I honestly never expected to get the call,” said Bosilovic. “For how small Hampton is, a lot of really great athletes come from there.”

Bosilovic graduated in 2009 and, though he didn't have to wait long to be honored, lacrosse has not had much time to age in Western Pennsylvania. As a senior, he helped lead Hampton to the first of four WPIAL Division II lacrosse championships.

Before Basilovic became a 100-goal scorer for the Talbots, he participated in many sports.

“My family was always big on sports. … They kind of just put us in different sports and let us pick and choose,” he said. “My sisters and I pretty much just loved any sport we could play.”

He played hockey and soccer as a youth, and continued both in high school. Additionally, Bosilovic kicked for the football team, but it wasn't until he watched sister, Elisa, a 2004 graduate of Vincentian Academy, play lacrosse before he decided to try it.

He became a major contributor in 2006, his freshman year, when Hampton captured the now-defunct WPSLA championship under coach Kevin Shea.

“Coach Shea was a great guy and really took me under his wing. All those guys did really,” Bosilovic said. “I just grew to love the sport.”

Bosilovic's love for lacrosse took him multiple places. After leaving the Kenyon lacrosse program after two years, he had the opportunity to study abroad in Italy, where he could teach and play for the local team, Phoenix Perugia.

“I got to travel to Rome, Milan and other places. … That was probably the highlight of playing lacrosse in college,” he said. “Teaching those guys how to play and getting back to having fun.”

Bosilovic's influence was felt much closer to home. Younger sister Alexis was a standout at Sewickley Academy and played at Catholic University. Like her brother, she traveled to Italy, where she trained and played� with the Italian National Lacrosse Team.

“She didn't go to Hampton but she should definitely be in the hall of fame,” said Bosilovic.

Furthermore, the 2009 Hampton Lacrosse team laid the framework for great teams to come. The Talbots would win three of the first four WPIAL Division II championships. The “division” format was eliminated last year after eight seasons. Hampton won the Division 2 title four of those eight seasons.

Upon his return to America, Bosilovic left the field and stuck to the books. He graduated from Kenyon in 2013 with a degree in political science and attended Duquesne School of Law, which he finished last year. He is an attorney for commercial litigation firm Gordon & Rees.

“To even be considered is an honor,” said Bosilovic. “I'm excited and appreciative.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.