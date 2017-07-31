Former QV tennis standout Houghton headed to school's Sports Hall of Fame

The youngest in a family synonymous with tennis at Quaker Valley, Annie Houghton's high school career was one that began and ended with unprecendented success.

Houghton was already a two-time WPIAL singles champion and the reigning state champion when a knee injury threatened to hinder her career, but she returned better than ever, becoming the first girl to win the WPIAL boys singles championships in 2006.

With that groundbreaking win capping a dominant high school career, Houghton, a 2007 QV graduate, will be inducted this fall into the Quaker Valley Sports Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.

Beating the best of the boys to win the Class AA title as a junior is undoubtedly her most eye-catching high school tennis achievement, but Houghton said winning matches was only secondary to completing the comeback from a full knee reconstruction to repair a torn ACL and MCL.

“When you can't even run or walk for a couple of months, as an athlete, that was tough,” Houghton said. “After laying in bed the first couple of months, I just wanted to prove to myself that I could come back. Just making it through, one match at a time, would be a success, but it turned out to be a very successful season.”

After rehab on her knee caused her to miss the girls season as a junior, Houghton received a waiver allowing her to play with the boys that year. She wasn't always welcomed by opponents on the court, but she said she always knew she had the support of her teammates and coach Ed Perry, who had coached her two older brothers, John and Ricky.

“I grew up with two older brothers and an older sister (Katie). I always played with boys and older kids growing up,” Houghton said. “When I played on the boys team, I wasn't as well-received as I hoped. I know my opponents, some of them were a little uncomfortable playing a girl. But I just took care of playing on the court, and Coach Perry handled it if anything else came up.”

Her desire to get back on the court QV, even if it was for the boys team, came from how much she enjoyed her first two seasons playing with the girls team, which won the 2004 WPIAL title with her playing No. 1 singles.

“High school tennis is a lot more fun than USTA. It really opened my eyes to see tennis as a team sport,” Houghton said. “I was super-close with the girls, and it made the sport more fun because you're not just in it for yourself, you want to up your game for them.”

Houghton's QV career ended after that junior season, but she continued to excel at every level. She focused on USTA events during her senior year at QV before heading to the U.S. Military Academy, following in the footsteps of her older siblings.

At West Point, she was the Patriot League Rookie of the Year, a three-time Player of the Year and was named to the conference's 25th anniversary team. She finished as Army's all-time leader in wins (98) and the leader in wins at No. 1 singles for a career (65) and season (18).

“Going from a civilian lifestyle to the Army is definitely life-changing,” Houghton said. “My escape was on the court, especially freshman year when you have to get used to life there. The love I have for tennis increased because it still gave me that release.”

West Point also was where Houghton — now Annie Henderson — met her husband, Bill. The couple were married in 2014 and the career officers are stationed in Fort Carson, Colo., where they are awaiting the arrival of their first child this month.

The pair intend to return to Pittsburgh soon. They are enrolling at Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business, and you can be sure the tennis racquets are coming with them.

“My husband has picked it up a bit, and even at eight or nine months pregnant, I still get out and rally a little,” she said. “I still play in local leagues and take any chance I get to pick up a racquet — especially once the baby's born, it'll be a way to get back in shape.”

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.