Plum graduate Joyce recognized for perseverance, courage

Steven Joyce finished his Stampede in the Park 5K race July 22 in eighth place with a time of 19 minutes, 50 seconds.

The 23-year-old Monroeville resident and Plum graduate was excited to finish as well as he did at the annual event at Boyce Park that raises money for cancer research.

The day got even better, Joyce said, when he was presented the Kennywood All-Star Perseverance and Courage Award during the post-race festivities.

“I was very surprised when they gave me the award (at the Stampede race),” said Joyce, a distance runner in high school who continues to serve his home community as an assistant coach for the elementary and high school running programs.

MSA Sports first presented the award in 2015 in conjunction with the release of the annual Kennywood preseason high school football all-star team.

The mission of the Perseverance and Courage award is to “recognize individuals who have overcome hardship and adversity while continuing to pursue their athletic passions and dreams.”

Joyce, an Eagle scout and karate black belt, has not let autism keep him from his dream of running, helping others through his running passion and living a good life, said Jodie Cook, general manager for MSA Sports Network.

“We had about 40 nominations for the award this year, but Steven's stood out among the rest,” Cook said.

“He's overcome so much, and he's so dedicated to the kids on that (Plum) team. He treats them like they are part of his family. That continued long after he graduated from Plum. Running has done so much for Steven.”

Joyce and his family were notified of the award prior to the Stampede in the Park race. However, a planned family vacation prevented Joyce from attending the ceremony at Kennywood.

But MSA officials and those with the Stampede put a plan in motion for a surprise recognition during the Stampede.

“I was in shock,” said Joyce about first finding out he was this year's award winner.

“I never heard of the award before.”

Joyce said he was proud and happy that Joe Ionta, Plum's high school cross country head coach, accepted the award at Kennywood on his behalf.

“Steven was one of my most successful runners of all time,” Ionta said. “The success was his improving (race) times and working through all of the difficulties and adversities that he faced. It takes great courage to do that. He used and still uses all the gifts and talents he's been given. Steven has an impact on so many people.”

Steven lives on his own in Monroeville and is employed by Giant Eagle. He became more ingrained in the community through a weekly running group sponsored by Monroeville's Pro Bike and Run.

“Steven and his father first came to our store a number of years ago when we were in Murrysville,” said Susie Albert, manager of Pro Bike and Run.

“He was looking to start running, and we put him in a new pair of running shoes and got him on his way. He's come back ever since. It's been 10 to 12 years. He comes to all the runs each week and to all of the races we help sponsor each year. He really encourages everyone. He has such a positive attitude about running and about life.”

Albert said she's pleased to know Joyce received this award.

“He'll run with anyone, no matter their pace, and help them out,” she said. “He doesn't want to leave anyone behind.”

The Perseverance and Courage award is open to nominations for any fan, athlete, former athlete, coach, anyone who is affiliated with high school sports in the WPIAL.

Jay Mitlo, the voice of the Penn Hills Indians at football and basketball games and a head coach in the school's volleyball program, received the first award in 2015 for the strength he showed while his young son battled cancer.

DiMantae Bronaugh, the football and wrestling standout at Aliquippa who passed away last fall after a battle with cancer, was the award honoree in 2016.

For an award nomination form, visit msasports.net/form/2017-Kennywood-all-star-perseverance-and-courage-award.

