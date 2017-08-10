Fisher's files: Unique nicknames abound
Updated 2 hours ago
Not too impressed by your high school mascot's nickname?
It could be worse.
Check out this list of unique high school mascot nicknames from around the country.
Warning: They aren't your typical Lions, and Tigers and Bears, oh my!
• Aiken Fighting Green Hornets (Aiken, S.C.)
• Anchor Bar Tars (Fair Haven, Mich.)
• Cathedral Crossing Comets (Grove City, Ohio)
• Central Pointe Christian Academy White Tigers (Kissimmee, Fla.)
• Chattanooga Central Pounders (Harrison, Tenn.)
• Chelan Mountain Goats (Chelan, Wash.)
• Columbus Blue Steel (Bronx, N.Y.)
• Dollar Bay Bays (Dollar Bay, Mich.)
• Everett Seagulls (Everett, Wash.)
• Hale Ray Noises (Moodus, Conn.)
• Hampton Crabbers (Hampton, Va.)
• King Kekaulike Na Ali'i (Pukalani, Hawaii)
• Lancaster Golden Gales (Lancaster, Ohio)
• Lewis County Minutemen (Weston, W.Va.)
• Merrimack Tomahawks (Merrimack, N.H.)
• Miami Beach Tides/Hi (Miami Beach, Fla.)
• Midlakes Screaming Eagles (Clifton Springs, N.Y.)
• New Milford Green Wave (New Milford, Conn.)
• Palmer Moose (Palmer, Alaska)
• Pella Dutch (Pella, Iowa)
• Rochester Zebras (Rochester, Ind.)
• Roosevelt Roughriders (Des Moines, Iowa)
• Union Knights/Damsels (Rimersburg)
• Willows Honkers (Willows, Calif.)
• Wisdom Generals (Houston)
• Zeeland West Dux (Zeeland, Mich.)
Of course, my favorite high school nickname, not listed above, would be the Raymond Rangers, in Raymond, Miss.
Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.