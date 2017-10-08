Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Herald Spotlight Athlete: Fox Chapel's Mia Jamiolkowski

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
Mia Jamiolkowski
Submitted
Mia Jamiolkowski

Updated 15 hours ago

Mia Jamiolkowski, a senior at Fox Chapel, plays left-mid on the field hockey team and has been a key contributor as the Foxes shoot for their third consecutive WPIAL title. She has been on the team since her freshman year and hopes to play for a club team in college.

She is undecided on where she will go for college but wants to major in business.

Here's a closer look at this week's Herald Spotlight Athlete:

What sport would you be playing if not field hockey?

Soccer.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

I love the beach, and St. John's is my favorite.

Who would be your dream date?

Zac Efron.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Hummus, grapes and chicken.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Hang out with my friends and family and try out new restaurants.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Gossip Girl.”

What would make up your all-time favorite meal?

Chicken fingers, french fries, apple pie and apple juice.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Goldfish crackers.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Coconut.

What TV show makes you want to change the station?

“Jersey Shore.”

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Have been skiing since I was 3.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

