Herald roundup: Fox Chapel field hockey preps for stretch run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Fox Chapel field hockey team traveled to Hershey on Sept. 30 to play in a tournament, gaining experience for the season's stretch run.

The Foxes fell to Donegal, 8-1, in the first game and lost to Cumberland Valley, 2-0, in the second game.

FC defeated Mt. Lebanon, 3-0, on Oct. 3. Ellie Markel scored a pair of goals, Sloan Rost had a goal and an assist and Isabella Lagazzi picked up an assist. Marissa Hardiman posted the shutout in goal and made three saves.

The Foxes beat Oakland Catholic, 7-0, on Oct. 4. Rost scored three goals, with Paige Ryan, Brianna Lucas, Lagazzi and Olivia Hourvitz also scoring.

Football

Saturday's WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Conference football game between Valley and Shady Side Academy was also homecoming day for SSA. For those in attendance, the atmosphere was festive, and the Skyy was close to perfect.

SSA's Skyy Moore scored six touchdowns with runs of 30, 12, 3, 6 and 18 yards, along with an 87-yard interception return. He also threw a 65-yard TD pass to Dino Tomlin as the Indians cruised to a 54-16 win. Mark Appleman added an 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

The Indians reached 4-2 in the conference. They travel to Avonworth (2-4) for a nonconference game Friday.

Boys golf

The WPIAL Class AAA boys individual championships were held at Nemacolin Country Club on Oct. 3. Fox Chapel's Gregor Meyer finished in ninth place with a 77. He qualified for the PIAA Western Regional at Tom's Run Golf Course on Oct. 16. Teammate Amani Dambrosio, who shot a 78, will be the alternate.

• Shady Side Academy boys golf lost to Sewickley Academy in a nonsection match on Oct. 4, 188-194. SSA's Adam Lauer shot a 36, and Jas Fuhrer came in with a 37.

Girls golf

The WPIAL Class AAA girls golf individual championships were held Oct. 4 at Diamond Run Country Club. Shady Side Academy's Alexandra Muracca posted an 88 to finish in 12th place, while Fox Chapel's Hannah Conroy shot 93 to finish 14th. Both advanced to the PIAA Western Regional.

Boys soccer

Shady Side Academy, led by four goals from Max Farner, breezed to a 7-1 win over Derry in Section 2-AA on Oct. 3. The Indians improved to 5-5, 5-3 in the section.

Clinics

There will be a girls basketball clinic at Fox Chapel High School on Oct. 14, 21 and 28 at the high school gymnasium. It is for girls in grades 1-8 and will run from 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $15 per session or $40 for all three. For more information, contact jenniferoshea1522@gmail.com.

• Fox Chapel will hold the 2017 Boys Basketball Fall Boot Camp from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, at the high school gymnasium. It is open to boys from grades 1-8. The cost is $20 for a single session and $50 for all three. Basketballs will be provided, and campers will be divided by skill level. The staff will include FC boys basketball coach Zach Skrinjar, along with current players and coaching staff. For more information, call 412-519-5957 or email zachskrinjar@yahoo.com.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.