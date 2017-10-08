Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Fox Chapel moves into Allegheny 9 playoff picture

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
Senior QB Nicholas Gizzo gains yards as he runs ball during game against Hampton on October 6. 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel senior running back Micah Morris fights through Hampton defense scoring six touchdowns on homecoming night October 6 , 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Hampton Jr. running backs breaks through Fox Chapel defense during game on Friday night October 6. , 2017/
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel senior Luke Hoover tries to bring down Hampton QB Ross Andersson during home game on Oct. 6, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Updated 15 hours ago

Fox Chapel football team, behind 195 rushing yards and five touchdowns from Micah Morris, rolled to a 41-23 win over visiting Hampton (2-5, 2-3) in Class 5A Allegheny Nine game Friday.

With the win, Fox Chapel (3-4, 3-3) moved into fourth place behind Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny and Woodland Hills.

“We've improved every week,” FC coach Tom Loughran said. “We're taking care of the ball and eliminating some of the mistakes we were making earlier in the season.”

The game was tight at the half as the Foxes took a 21-17 lead into the locker room.

Morris scored all three FC touchdowns on runs of 6, 27 and 6 yards. Andrew Jeffrey was successful on all three conversions.

Morris added scoring runs of 18 and 3 yards in the third quarter as the Foxes upped their lead to 34-17 after three quarters. Nick Gizzo scored the final touchdown on a 14-yard run.

The Foxes will host Baldwin at 7 p.m. Friday. The Fighting Highlanders (1-5, 0-5) picked up their first win of the season on Friday with a 49-0 shutout of Connellsville.

“We have an opportunity to get a tighter grip on a playoff spot,” Loughran said. “We just have to keep on doing the things we've been doing.

“Our running game has gotten stronger each week. If we can continue to control the ball, we have a good chance to win.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

