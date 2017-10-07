Alle-Kiski Valley high school roundup: Burrell girls soccer clinches a playoff berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Make it two playoff appearances in a row for Burrell's girls soccer team.

Four players scored goals, giving the Bucs a 4-1 victory over Deer Lakes on Saturday in a Section 2-AA game and allowing them to clinch a spot in the WPIAL Class AA postseason.

Leesha Wagner and Kelly Blankenbicker had a goal and an assist for No. 5 Burrell, which won its fourth consecutive game. Skylar Dale and Maia Ferra added goals for Burrell (9-3-1, 7-3), and goalkeeper Ally Klem had seven saves.

Maura Rupprecht scored for Deer Lakes (8-5-1, 4-4-1).

Apollo-Ridge 4, Serra Catholic 2 — Mayce Anthony scored a hat trick as the Vikings beat Serra Catholic (6-7, 5-4) in a Section 1-A game. Amanda Eckman added the other goal for No. 3 Apollo-Ridge (9-2, 8-2), which moved into a tie with Greensburg Central Catholic atop the section. Breanna Murray had a pair of assists, and keeper Madison Galinac made six saves.

Valley 3, Springdale 0 — Hannah Crawford scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Vikings upset Springdale (7-5, 5-5) in a Section 2-2A matchup. Heaven Butler added a goal and two assists, and goalkeeper Janaya Carlisle tallied 15 saves for Valley (3-9, 1-8).

St. Joseph 6, Jeannette 5 — Ashton Thieret scored a hat trick, including the winning goal with a minute remaining in the game, as St. Joseph downed Section 1-A foe Jeannette and ended its seven-game losing streak. Augusta Beaver scored a pair of goals, and Chloe Kurpakus chipped in with another for St. Joseph (2-9, 2-8). Goalkeeper Calley Neelan tallied 17 saves for the Spartans.

Fox Chapel 10, Brashear 0 — Sarah Sinnott turned in a hat trick, and Greta Lazzara added a pair of goals as the Foxes shut out Section 3-AAAA foe Brashear. Lainey Kasian, Blair Elairechnat, Lizzy Giusfre, Hannah Flanders and Chloe Germanos added a goal apiece for No. 5 Fox Chapel (10-3-1, 8-0).

Penn-Trafford 4, Kiski Area 1 — Hannah Nguyen scored a pair of goals to lead No. 5 Penn-Trafford (12-2, 8-0) past Kiski Area in a Section 4-AAAA matchup. Lexi Moyer scored for Kiski Area (8-4, 5-3).

Boys soccer

Freeport 4, Knoch 3 — Bryce Hanby scored a pair of goals and added an assist as Freeport downed nonsection foe Knoch (10-3-2). Hunter Hardin and Cole Bennick added a goal and an assist each, and Kenny Trim had an assist for the Yellowjackets. Goalkeeper Giovanni Pugliese made eight saves for Freeport (11-4).