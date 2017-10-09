A-K Valley roundup: Deer Lakes girls clinch playoff berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time in six years, Deer Lakes will play postseason soccer.

Maura Rupprecht scored a goal and had an assist as Deer Lakes beat East Allegheny, 4-1, in a Section 2-AA girls soccer game Monday night to clinch its first WPIAL playoff berth since 2011.

Nina Lafko, Eva Sipko and Abigail Boulos added goals for the Lancers (9-5-1, 5-4-1), Alexis Kaszubowski contributed two assists and Gabby Weber made one save.

Amani Johnson scored one goal for East Allegheny (8-6-1, 4-6-1).

Springdale 0, Freeport 0 — Rylie Patterson made 10 saves as Springdale (9-5-2, 5-4-2) played to a scoreless draw with No. 2 Freeport in Section 2-AA and clinched a WPIAL playoff spot. Jenna Manke stopped six shots for Freeport (12-2-2, 9-0-2).

Valley 4, Highlands 3 (OT) — Lauren Beckes scored the winner three minutes into overtime as Valley erased a two-goal second-half deficit to rally in Section 2-AA. Heaven Butler scored the tying goal with five minutes remaining in regulation. Beckes and Butler both tallied a pair of goals for Valley (4-9, 2-8). Jaci Bowser scored twice, and Samantha Gildner added a goal for Highlands (1-11-2, 1-7-2).

Riverview 8, St. Joseph 0 — Francesca Lio scored four goals and added an assist as the Raiders shut out Section 1-A rival St. Joseph (2-10, 2-9). Olivia Shields, Angelina Pecora, Alyssa Cappa and Sydney McDonough added goals for Riverview (4-9, 4-6).

Fox Chapel 7, Woodland Hills 0 — Maura Curry scored two goals to lead No. 5 Fox Chapel to a Section 3-AAAA win over Woodland Hills (3-11, 2-7). Lexie Schutzman scored one goal and added one assist for the Foxes (11-3-1, 9-0), who clinched the section title. Katie Livingston, Julie Mallingery, Blair Echnat and Lucy Ream also scored goals.

Norwin 4, Kiski Area 2 — The Cavaliers held a 2-1 lead late in the first half before Class AAAA No. 1 Norwin roared back for a Section 4 win. Lexi Moyer and Brooke Bires scored for Kiski Area (8-5, 5-4), which put up the highest goal total of the season against Norwin. Emily Harrigan scored two goals for Norwin (12-1, 8-1).

Shady Side Academy 7, Apollo-Ridge 0 — Class A No. 3 Apollo-Ridge (9-3, 8-3) saw its six-game winning streak end with a Section 1-A loss to No. 5 Shady Side Academy (8-3, 8-2).

Boys soccer

Valley 3, Derry 1 — Joshua Telles, Michael Adrey and Jared Buzzell scored to give the Vikings a Section 2-AA win over Derry (2-11, 0-10). Gavin Shawfield recorded 10 saves for Valley (4-9-1, 2-7-1).

Hockey

Deer Lakes 8, Fox Chapel 5 — Michael Mlinarcik scored two goals and had one assist as Deer Lakes defeated Fox Chapel in PIHL Class A. Luke Norkus had two goals and two assists. Christian Long made 19 saves for Deer Lakes (2-0). Shane Krhovsky scored two goals and added two assists for Fox Chapel (0-2).

Kiski Area 9, Blackhawk 1 — Eleven Cavaliers found the scoresheet in a Class A victory over Blackhawk (0-1). Ryan Hastings and Jonathan Hartill both led the way with a pair of goals for the Cavaliers (1-0). Austin Lapiana added a goal and three assists, and James Ayres and Ryan Welsh both had a goal and two assists. Lucciano Paradise made 11 saves.

Girls tennis

Section 3-AAA singles — Fox Chapel teammates Amanda Nord and Charlotte James will meet in the Section 3-AAA singles tournament championship match Thursday. Nord, a senior and the defending section champion, defeated Oakland Catholic's Monica Brunner, Woodland Hills' Ariana Nelson and Shady Side Academy's Aya Youseff to advance to the final. James, a sophomore, beat Bethel Park's Kaitlyn Gobbie, Baldwin's Nadine Khalil and Shady Side Academy's Elle Santora.