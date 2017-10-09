Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Norwin Star roundup: Football team falls to 3-4

Staff Reports | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Norwin football team fell to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Class 6A Southeastern Conference on Friday after a 35-20 loss to first-place Mt. Lebanon (5-2, 4-0). Antonio LaSota rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown for Mt. Lebanon. James Stocker added 123 passing yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils.

Jack Salopek threw for 218 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to lead Norwin.

The Knights, who are in fifth place, will try to rebound from back to back losses — they lost to Peters Township on Sept. 29 — with a nonconference game at Butler (2-4) on Friday.

Butler is coming off a 49-14 loss to Central Catholic. The Golden Tornado have been outscored 276-59 this season and are in sixth place in the Class 6A Northern Seven Conference.

Boys soccer

The Norwin boys soccer team will host rival Penn-Trafford at Norwin Knights Stadium at 7:30 p.m Thursday for the Section 4-AAAA finale.

Both teams are in among the top contenders in the section and tied 3-3 on Sept. 21 at Warrior Stadium.

Norwin (9-3-3, 6-2-2) entered the week 3-0-1 in its past four games, including a 2-2 tie with Connellsville, a 5-0 win over Kiski Area and a 2-0 win over Ringgold last week.

Girls soccer

The Norwin girls soccer team jumped back up to No. 1 in the Tribune-Review rankings after its fourth consecutive victory last week.

After a Sept. 25 loss to Penn-Trafford, the Knights (11-1, 7-1) beat Baldwin, 4-0; Latrobe, 6-0; Connellsville, 10-1; and Hempfield, 5-0.

They were scheduled to play Kiski Area and Penn-Trafford earlier this week to wrap up Section 4-AAAA play.

Norwin will cap the regular season with a home game against Allderdice on Friday and a nonsection game at North Allegheny on Monday.

Volleyball

The Norwin girls volleyball team improved to 6-1 and stayed atop the Section 3-AAAA standings last week with a 3-2 win over Franklin Regional and a 3-1 victory over Hempfield.

The Knights entered the week ahead of Penn-Trafford (5-2), Hempfield (4-3), Connellsville (3-4), Latrobe (3-4) and Franklin Regional (0-7).

They are scheduled to play at Latrobe on Thursday.

Aqua Club

Norwin Aqua Club defeated Monroeville Marlins, 626-395, in its first meet of the year Saturday.

Five new swimmers made their debut: Abby Corlazzoli, Arnav Bedekar, Nick Kutchak, Ollie Moore and Anthony Roesner.

Reaching double-digit time drop (Gold Cap winners) were: Sienna DeJesus (9-10 girls), 100 IM, 31 seconds; Ransom Gaydos (8-and-under boys), 100 IM, 17 seconds; Cade Kubistek (9-10 boys), 50 freestyle, 10 seconds, 50 backstroke, 15 seconds; Josie Lenart (8-and-under girls), 50 freestyle, 14 seconds; Anthony Tumino (13-14 boys), 200 freestyle, 23 seconds; Julia Walko (11-12 girls), 200 freestyle, 21 seconds.

Triple event time drop (Gold Cap winners) included: Willow Bixler (11-12 girls), 100 IM, 50 butterfly, 50 breaststroke; Micah Gaydos (13-14 boys), 50 freestyle, 200 IM, 100 backstroke; Olivia George (8-and-under girls), 100 IM, 25 butterfly, 25 breaststroke; Victoria Heffelfinger (13-14 girls), 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke; Maegan Jordan (13-14 girls), 200 IM, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke; Keeper Juart (11-12 girls), 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke. 50 breaststroke; Noah Kelly (11-12 boys), 100 IM, 50 butterfly, 100 freestyle; Nathan Kostrobala (11-12 boys), 100 IM, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke; Quinn Kubistek (13-14 boys), 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke; Josie Lenart (8-and-under girls), 25 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 25 breaststroke; Ethan Tulenko (15-18 boys), 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 100 backstroke; Isabella Ulery (9-10 girls), 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke.

Triple first-place finishers (Gold Cap winners) were: Nicholas Cormas (9-10 boys), 100 IM, 50 butterfly, 100 freestyle; Jordan Kutchak (15-18 girls), 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke; Kaelyn McClain (15-18 girls), 200 IM, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke; Tyler Turgeon (9-10 boys), 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke.

