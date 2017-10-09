High school scores and schedules: Oct. 9, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Field Hockey

Monday's result

Class AAA

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 10, Woodland Hills 0

Football

Pa. Rankings, October 9

Class 6A

Rank Team Previous rank

1. St. Joseph's Prep (12) 5-0 1

2. Pine-Richland (7) 7-0 2

3. Parkland (11) 7-0 3

4. Downingtown East (1) 7-0 5

5. La Salle College HS (12) 5-1 6

6. Delaware Valley (2) 7-0 8

7. Cumberland Valley (3) 5-1 NR

8. Coatesville (1) 6-1 7

9. Garnet Valley (1) 7-0 NR

10. State College (6) 5-1 4

Teams to watch: North Penn (1) 5-2, Pittsburgh C.C. (7) 5-2, Neshaminy (1) 6-1, Bethel Park (7) 5-1, CD East (3) 5-1

Class 5A

Rank Team Previous rank

1. Harrisburg (3) 6-0 1

2. Archbishop Wood (12) 5-2 2

3. Springfield-Delco (1) 7-0 3

4. Penn-Trafford (7) 7-0 4

5. Upper St. Clair (7) 6-1 9

6. Manheim Central (3) 6-0 6

7. West Allegheny (7) 5-1 5

8. Gateway (7) 6-1 7

9. Unionville (1) 7-0 8

10. Cocalico (3) 5-1 10

Teams to watch: Whitehall (11) 5-2, Governor Mifflin (3) 5-1, McKeesport (7) 5-1, Upper Moreland (1) 6-0, Southern Lehigh (11) 6-1

Class 4A

Rank Team Previous rank

1. Cathedral Prep (10) 7-0 1

2. Imhotep Charter (12) 6-1 2

3. Berks Catholic (3) 6-0 3

4. Thomas Jefferson (7) 6-0 4

5. Belle Vernon (7) 6-0 6

6. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 6-1 5

7. South Fayette (7) 7-0 7

8. Pottsgrove (1) 7-0 8

9. John Bartram (12) 7-0 9

10. Greater Johnstown (6) 6-1 10

Teams to watch: Selinsgrove (4) 6-1, Pope John Paul II (1) 7-0, Montour (7) 5-1, Bishop McDevitt (3) 4-2, Allentown C.C. (11) 5-2

Class 3A

Rank Team Previous rank

1. Aliquippa (7) 7-0 1

2. Scranton Prep (2) 7-0 2

3. Mercyhurst Prep (10) 7-0 3

4. Middletown (3) 6-0 4

5. Palisades (11) 7-0 5

6. Quaker Valley (7) 7-0 6

7. Seton-LaSalle (7) 6-0 7

8. Wyomissing (3) 6-0 8

9. Huntingdon Area (6) 7-0 9

10. Lehighton (11) 7-0 10

Teams to watch: Forest Hills (6) 6-1, Jim Thorpe (11) 7-0, Danville (4) 6-1, Elizabeth-Forward (7) 5-1, Beaver Area (7) 5-2

Class 2A

Rank Team Previous rank

1. Southern Columbia (4) 7-0 1

2. Steel Valley (7) 5-0 2

3. Dunmore (2) 7-0 3

4. Washington (7) 6-0 4

5. Ligonier Valley (6) 7-0 6

6. Wilmington (10) 7-0 5

7. Kane (9) 7-0 7

8. Neumann-Goretti (12) 5-0 8

9. Wellsboro (4) 7-0 9

10. Newport (3) 7-0 10

Teams to watch: Greenville (10) 5-2, Clarion (9) 6-0, Chestnut Ridge (5) 6-1, Berlin-Brothersvalley (5) 7-0, Central Columbia (4) 7-0

Class A

Rank Team Previous rank

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 7-0 1

2. Steel-High (3) 5-1 3

3. Williams Valley (11) 7-0 4

4. Jeannette (7) 7-0 6

5. California (7) 7-0 7

6. Portage (6) 6-1 5

7. Imani Christian (7) 5-2 9

8. Old Forge (2) 7-0 10

9. Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7) 5-2 NR

10. Homer-Center (6) 6-1 8

Teams to watch: Clairton (7) 4-2, Rochester (7) 5-1, Farrell (10) 5-2, Lackawanna Trail (2) 5-2

Hockey

Monday's results

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Cathedral Prep at Plum (n)

Class AA

Baldwin 3, Shaler 0

Franklin Regional 5, Penn-Trafford 1

Hempfield 5, Latrobe 3

Pine-Richland 10, North Hills 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Mars 1

Quaker Valley at Hampton (n)

Class A

Deer Lakes 8, Fox Chapel 5

Thomas Jefferson 7, South Park 1

Beaver at Meadville (n)

Blackhawk at Kiski Area (n)

Wheeling Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Division 2

Elizabeth Forward at Carrick (n)

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 9 p.m.

Division II

Burrell at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Valley 3, Derry 1

Class A

Section 2

Winchester Thurston 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Nonsection

Brentwood 3, Washington 1

Carrick 5, McKeesport 0

East Allegheny 7, Yough 2

Franklin Regional 3, Fox Chapel 1

Hopewell 4, South Side Beaver 3

Shaler 8, Woodland Hills 0

District 6

Nonsection

Bishop Carroll at Ligonier Valley (n)

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Brashear, TBD

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Moon, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

McKeesport at Gateway, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Park, TBD

Section 2

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Washington at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.; New Brighton at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Freedom at Beaver County Christian, TBD; Mohawk at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 5 p.m.; Avonworth at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Eden Christian at Vincentian Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Springdale at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at North Catholic, TBD

District 6

Nonsection

Rockwood at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 2, North Allegheny 1

North Hills 4, Shaler 3

Pine-Richland 2, Seneca Valley 1

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Peters Township 1

Section 3

Allderdice 4, Penn Hills 2

Fox Chapel 7, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 11, Brashear 0

Section 4

Connellsville 3, Hempfield 0

Norwin 4, Kiski Area 2

Penn-Trafford 14, Latrobe 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 4, Knoch 3 (2OT)

Indiana 2, Gateway 1

Mars 4, Franklin Regional 0

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 4, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Uniontown 0

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 6, Thomas Jefferson 1

Oakland Catholic 4, West Mifflin 0

South Park 4, Ringgold 0

Trinity 6, Obama Academy 0

Section 4

Ambridge 1, Central Valley 0 (OT)

Montour 5, Hopewell 3

Moon 7, South Fayette 0

West Allegheny 5, Blackhawk 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 17, Steel Valley 1

Keystone Oaks 2, Beaver 2

South Allegheny 1, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 4, East Allegheny 1

Freeport 0, Springdale 0

Valley 4, Highlands 3

Section 3

McGuffey 3, Derry 0

Yough 2, Charleroi 0

Waynesburg 7, Southmoreland 0

Class A

Section 1

Riverview 8, St. Joseph 0

Serra Catholic 9, Jeannette 0

Shady Side Academy 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 5, Chartiers-Houston 1

Monessen 5, Beth-Center 0

Seton LaSalle 7, Geibel 0

Section 3

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4, Mohawk 1

Neshannock 3, Quigley Catholic 2

Riverside 3, Vincentian Academy 1

Section 4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Sewickley Academy 2

Winchester Thurston 4, Ellis School 1

Nonsection

Carrick 5, Albert Gallatin 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Avonworth 1

District 6

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 2, West Branch 1

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Monessen at Albert Gallatin, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Section 4

South Side Beaver at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Nonsection

East Allegheny at Yough, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL Section Singles Tournament

Class AAA

Section 1

At the Club Sport & Health

Preliminary round

Abby Jo Stull, Greensburg Salem d. Shelby Lessman, Connellsville, 10-0; Kyah Russell, Gateway d. Sophia Pernick, Penn-Trafford, 10-4; Carly Litz, Franklin Regional d. Erica Stariha, Kiski Area, 10-4; Anna Lanyi, Norwin d. Gianna Ferry, Latrobe, 10-6

First round

Maria Santilli, Norwin d. Stull, Greensburg Salem, 10-0; Ruby Chen, Penn-Trafford d. Alexis Shaffer, Kiski Area, 10-5; Ashleigh Bowser, Armstrong d. Angela Popovich, Hempfield, 10-2; Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional d. Russell, Gateway, 10-2; Addison Kemerer, Latrobe d. Litz, Franklin Regional, 10-0; Lauren Virostek, Armstrong d. Kasey Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 11-10; Rhiannon Kelly, Hempfield d. Leah McIntosh, Connellsville, 10-7; Abby Herman, Gateway d. Lanyi, Norwin, 10-3

Quarterfinals

Santilli, Norwin d. Chen, Penn-Trafford, 10-0; Yan, Franklin Regional d. Chen, Penn-Trafford, 10-4; Kemerer, Latrobe d. Virostek, Armstrong, 10-0; Herman, Gateway d. Kelly, Hempfield, 10-1

Semifinals

Santilli, Norwin d. Yan Franklin Regional, 6-0, 6-0; Kemerer, Latrobe d. Herman, Gateway, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0

Section 3

At Shady Side Academy

Preliminary round

Monica Brunner, Oakland Catholic d. Claire Bachtell, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Lauren Haffner, Allderdice d. Sommer Lewis, Plum, 10-3; Juila Lawrence, Plum d. Julia Prelich, Bentworth, 10-8; Kaitlyn Gobbie, Bethel Park d. Sabrice Turner-Johnson, Pine Hills, 10-0; Anna Marks, Allderdice d. Faith Rockwell, Thomas Jefferson, 11-9

First round

Amanda Nord, Fox Chapel d. Brunner, Oakland Catholic, 10-0; Ariana Nelson, Woodland Hills d. Rachel Holt, Bethel Park, 10-3; Aya Youseff, Shady Side Academy d. Haffner, Allderdice, 10-3; Lawrence, Plum d. Liz Brock, Thomas Jefferson, 10-4; Charlotte James, Fox Chapel d. Gobbie, Bethel Park, 10-0; Nadine Khalil, Bentworth d. Christina Marra, Penn Hills, 10-0; Elle Santora, Shady Side Academy d. Marks, Allderdice, 10-0; Abigail Staskiewicz, Oakland catholic d. Emily Thompson, McKeesport, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Nord, Fox Chapel d. Nelson, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Youseff, Shady Side Academy, d. Lawrence, Plum, 10-1; James, Fox Chapel d. Khalil, Bentworth, 10-0; Santora, Shady Side Academy d. Staskiewicz, Oakland Catholic, 10-0

Semifinals

Nord, Fox Chapel d. Youseff, 6-0, 6-0; James, Fox Chapel d. Santora, Shady Side Academy, 6-2, 6-1

Section 4

At Trinity Middle School

Preliminary round

Michelle Waters, Chartiers Valley, d. Ashley Thompson, Trinity, 10-2; Megan Fabyouic, Fort Cherry, d. Hannah MacIntosh, Ringgold, 10-4; Rachel Kiss, West Allegheny, d. Taylor Chernuta, Ringgold, 11-10 (7)

First round

Isabela Paixao, Montour, d. Waters, Chartiers Valley, 10-0; Mia Hafbauer, Peters Township, d. Kimmy Davis, West Allegheny, 10-0; Savannah Vetterly, Fort Cherry, d. Fallon Winseck, Upper St. Clair, 10-7; Katherine Izzo, Mt. Lebanon, d. Katie Yocca, Trinity, 10-0; Kara Joseph, Chartiers Valley, d. Kiss, West Allegheny, 10-0; Isabella Sadowski, Montour, d. Carla Goldsmith, Peters Township, 10-8; Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair, d. Samantha Payne, Canon-McMillan, inj. def.; Gotla Gershanok, Mt. Lebanon, d. Fabyonic, Fort Cherry, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Paixao, Montour, d. Hafbauer, Peters Township, 10-3; Izzo, Mt. Lebanon, d. Vetterly, Fort Cherry, 10-1; Joseph, Chartiers Valley, d. Sadowski, Montour, 10-0; Gershanok, Mt. Lebanon, d. Rush, Upper St. Clair, 10-1

Semifinals

Paixao, Montour, d. Izzo, Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Gershanok, Mt. Lebanon, d. Joseph, Chartiers Valley, 6-2, 7-6(6)

Class AA

Section 1

At Greensburg Racquet Club

Preliminary round

Casey Bornak, West Mifflin d. Toni Maurer, Washington 10-5, Hannah Lynch, Bentworth d. Jenna Bodnovich, Brownsville 10-6,

Amelia Echard, Southmoreland d. Carleigh Liggett, Jeannette, 10-2, Molly Helbley, McGuffey d. Ashley Zegley, Brownsville,

Samantha Maurer, Washington d. Alexie Shaw, Jeannette 10-4

First round

Marlayna Verenna, Greensburg Central Catholic, d. Bornak, West Mifflin, 10-1, Kristina Luko, California d. Abby Bance, McGuffey, 10-0,

Elyssa Temu, South Park, d. Lynch, Bentworth, 10-3, Echard, Southmoreland d. Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 10-5,

Caylee Jackson, South Park d. Helbley, McGuffey, 10-1, Hayley Robbins, Southmoreland d. Maddie Reid, West Mifflin, 10-7,

Abbey Szekeres, Mt. Pleasant d. Sydney Smichnick, California, 10-7, Anna Vitale, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Maurer, Washington 10-0

Quarterfinals

Verenna, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Luko, California, 10-0, Temu, South Park d. Echard, Southmoreland, 10-3, Jackson, South Park d. Robbins, Southmoreland, 10-1, Vitale, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Szekeres, Mt. Pleasant, 10-1

Semifinals

Verenna, Greensburg Central Catholic, d. Temu, South Park, 6-4, 6-0, Vitale, Greensburg Central Catholic d. Jackson, South Park, 6-2, 6-3

Section 2

At Four Winds Racket Club, Brady's Run Park

Preliminary round

Shae Clayton, Central Valley d. Julia Rose, 10-3; Laura Rose, Beaver Falls d. Lindsay Whipple, New Brighton, 10-4

First round

Devyn Campbell, Beaver d. Clayton, Central Valley, 10-0; Chloe Becotte McMullen, Quaker Valley d. Alyssa Mattica, New Brighton, 10-2; Abbey Demofonte, Neshannock d. Tomianne Anderson, Riverside, 10-0; Julianna Begley, Blackhawk d. Karyn Brandes, Ellwood City, 10-1; Syndey Schultz, Quaker Valley d. Morgan Kaufman, Riverside, 10-1; Sydni Lewis, Beaver d. Molly McCombs, Ellwood City, 10-1; Mara Thomas-Wright, Central Valley d. Chloe Stein, Blackhawk, 10-8; Crista Nativio, Neshannock d. Rose, Beaver Falls, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Campbell, Beaver d. Becotte-McMullen, Quaker Valley, 10-2; Demofonte, Neshannock d. Begley, Blackhawk, 10-3; Lewis, Beaver d. Schultz, Quaker Valley, 10-2; Nativio, Neshannock d. Thomas Wright, Central Valley, 10-4

Section 3

At Valley

Preliminary round

Amber Sterrett, Derry d. Lauren Hornsby, Riverview, 10-0; Haley Greenwald, Burrell d. Brooke Haid, Springdale, 10-3; Hayley Albright, Valley d. Rebecca Clifford, Highlands, 10-0

First round

Katherine Marks, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart d. Sterrett, Derry, 10-0; Hannah Kern, Springdale d. Lauren Schrock, Valley, 10-1; Olivia Solverson, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic d. Jennifer Gustafson, Highlands, 10-1; Brooke Bauer, Knoch d. Katie Kane, Indiana, 10-3; Laura Greb, Knoch d. Greenwald, Burrell, 10-2; Tia Feroce, Burrell d. Lilly Sacchini, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 10-3; Kelsey Heckert, Indiana d. Albright, Valley, 10-0; Juliet Tatone, Derry d. Celaine Hornsby, Riverview, 10-3

Quarterfinals

Marks, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart d. Kern, Springdale, 10-0; Bauer, Knoch d. Solverson, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 10-2; Greb, Knoch d. Feroce, Burrell, 10-0; Heckert, Indiana d. Tatone, Derry, 10-0

Section 4

At Lakevue Athletic Club

Preliminary round

Hilarie Walsh, Ambridge, d. Erica Hewitt, Hopewell, 10-4; Lisa Macqueen, Vincentian, d. Spencer Putnam, Carlynton, 10-5

First round

Simran Bedi, Sewickley Academy, d. Walsh, Ambridge, 10-1; Alicia Lehman, Keystone Oaks, d. Taylor Raniger, Avella, 10-7; Alexander Freelancer, Winchester Thurston, d. Allie Hussein, Ellis School, 10-2; Haley Racioppo, Ambridge, d. Emily Gample, Keystone Oaks, 10-5; Olivia Obrien, Vincentian, d. Jenna Craig, Avella, 10-0; Marcella Gertzen, Ellis School, d. Avatsa Ienhorn, Winchester Thurston, 10-5; Gianna Morelli, Hopewell, d. Monika Karpa, Carlynton, 10-1; Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy, d. Macqueen, Vincentian, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Bedi, Sewickley Academy, d. Lehman, Keystone Oaks, 10-0; Freelancer, Winchester Thurston, d. Racioppo, Ambridge, 10-4; Obien, Vincentian, d. Gertzen, Ellis, 10-1; Walton, Sewickley Academy, d. Morelli, Hopewell, default

Semifinals

Bedi, Sewickley Academy, d. Freelancer, Winchester Thurston, 6-1, 6-0; Walton, Sewickley Academy, d. Obrien, Vincentian, 6-0, 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 3, Riverview 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Cornell 3, Northgate 2

Elizabeth Forward 3, Gateway 0

Pine-Richland 3, Hampton 0

Plum 3, Franklin Regional 2

Seneca Valley 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Southmoreland 3, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, South Fayette 0

Trinity 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Trinity Christian 3, East Allegheny 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Avonworth 0

Avella at Mapletown (n)

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic (n)

California at Beth-Center (n)

Connellsville at Shaler (n)

Deer Lakes at Kiski Area (n)

Freedom at Quigley Catholic (n)

Jefferson-Morgan at Uniontown (n)

McKeesport at Woodland Hills (n)

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands (n)

Seneca Valley at Uniontown (n)

South Side Beaver at Beaver County Christian (n)

Washington at Burgettstown (n)

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 3, Marion Center 0

Homer-Center at Blairsville (n)

Northern Cambria at West Shamokin (n)

Penns Manor at United (n)

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Indiana at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Ringgold at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.; Yough at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Mars, 7:15 p.m.; New Castle at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel at Beaver Falls, 6 p.m.; Mohawk at New Brighton, 6 p.m.; Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Beaver, 6 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Cornell, 6 p.m.; Rochester at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.; Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Geibel at California, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6 p.m.; West Greene at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.

Section 4

Eden Christian Academy at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Springdale, 6 p.m.; St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Plum at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.; Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Marion Center at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 6:30 p.m.

