Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Guido: Tragic death 90 years ago nearly ended A-K Valley football programs

George Guido | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
Har-Brack quarterback Henry Borski, sixth from left in middle row, died as the result of injuries suffered in a game against Turtle Creek on Oct. 15, 1927.
Har-Brack quarterback Henry Borski, sixth from left in middle row, died as the result of injuries suffered in a game against Turtle Creek on Oct. 15, 1927.
Har-Brack quarterback Henry Borski died as the result of injuries suffered in a game against Turtle Creek on Oct. 15, 1927.
Har-Brack quarterback Henry Borski died as the result of injuries suffered in a game against Turtle Creek on Oct. 15, 1927.
Har-Brack quarterback Henry Borski died as the result of injuries suffered in a game against Turtle Creek on Oct. 15, 1927.
Har-Brack quarterback Henry Borski died as the result of injuries suffered in a game against Turtle Creek on Oct. 15, 1927.

Updated 2 hours ago

Tragedy visited Alle-Kiski Valley high school football 90 years ago this week.

A Har-Brack High School football player's death caused from an injury during a game led that school and others to consider canceling the remaining games that season and discontinuing the sport altogether.

On Oct. 15, 1927, senior quarterback Henry Borski led the undefeated Har-Brack team into a crucial road game against similarly-undefeated Turtle Creek. Fans packed Turtle Creek field to the point where the bleachers overflowed and spectators gathered along the sidelines.

There were no WPIAL playoffs at the time. Instead, the Western Pennsylvania chapter of the Syracuse University Alumni Association chose the WPIAL champion and awarded the designated team what was called the Syracuse Cup.

Surely, the winner of the game would impress the alumni committee.

Har-Brack, in just its fourth season of existence, had quickly become a football power. In 1926, Har-Brack posted the Allegheny Valley area's best record, and Turtle Creek had lost just two games the previous seven seasons.

Fans organized what was called an “automobile parade,” a caravan that allowed fans to take the same route to Turtle Creek. The game was played on a Saturday afternoon — no local team would play night football until Parnassus two years later.

Turtle Creek scored the first touchdown and the subsequent extra point.

After a possession change, Turtle Creek fumbled on its 6, and George Barclay grabbed the loose ball and scored a touchdown.

Har-Brack set up for the conversion, worth one point at the time. Borski took the snap and lateraled to fullback Frank Murdock for the score.

On the play, Borski made a diving block for Murdock. He was struck with a knee to the abdomen when Turtle Creek players fell on him. After a brief stoppage of play, Burski insisted he was fine and continued to play.

Two plays later, Borski collapsed and was rushed to the hospital and treated while Har-Brack was in the process of a 19-7 victory.

He was transferred later that day to Allegheny Valley Hospital. Doctors performed emergency intestinal surgery Sunday morning, but to no avail.

Before slipping into a coma, Borski absolved Turtle Creek players “of any wrongdoing.” Only coach O.D. Williams and team captain Cliff Montgomery were permitted to visit Borski, where the injured player “vowed to be in the lineup” for the next game against Parnassus.

The Tarentum Valley Daily News described a teammates' vigil outside Borski's hospital room eventually “swelling to 150 people.”

Friends and family received the bad news at 8 p.m. that Henry had died. The Allegheny County coroner ruled the death an accidental “intestinal rupture” following an inquest.

The community was so grief-stricken that the Har-Brack Union school board met to consider not only calling off the remainder of the season, but to do away with the sport entirely. Neighboring Tarentum High School was considering similar action.

But Borski's father, Emil, spoke to the school board, saying the program should continue. The school board voted unanimously to keep football.

Tarentum superintendent A.D. Endsley said his school would continue football “unless pressure was brought to bear.” None was forthcoming.

Only three families pulled their sons from the football team, as Williams requested his players discuss the matter with their parents.

Hundreds of well-wishers visited the family home on Spruce Street in the Natrona section of Harrison Township to view the young man's body, a common practice at the time.

Har-Brack, Tarentum and New Kensington all called off school for Borski's funeral. Undertaker W.W. Rusiewicz — the title given to funeral directors at the time — asked auto dealerships in the Allegheny Valley to donate cars for Borski's funeral procession.

On Oct. 18, 1927, six teammates served as pallbearers, carrying Borski's casket from his home to St. Ladislaus Church. The procession to the St. Ladislaus Cemetery was described as “one of the longest Natrona has witnessed.”

Later that week, Har-Brack tied Parnassus, 0-0, before one of the largest crowds of the era. Proceeds went to the Borski family to help pay funeral expenses.

Though Har-Brack didn't lose any games, it was eliminated from WPIAL title consideration with the tie, and Greensburg was awarded the Syracuse Cup.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.